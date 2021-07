As I sit here writing this article, I am enjoying the simple concept of air conditioning. Funny how we can take things for granted until we lose them. There are a lot of things we have done to our CPA office building to make it very energy efficient. Unfortunately, most are not deductible. Six-inch walls with brick exterior, double-pane windows, extra insulation in the attic, concrete floor, overhanging porch to keep sun out of windows, centralized HVAC units, etc.