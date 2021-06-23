Cancel
Multi-Friend Yard Sale 636 Cas...

Wenatchee World
 13 days ago

Fabulous & Funky Items - hand crafted items, household items, yard art, regular & project furniture, lighting, metal pieces, home decor, cast iron (seasoned & not), farmhouse decor, signs, lots of tchotchkes, vintage things, guy stuff sports memorabilia, yard tools. Pictures will be posted on Facebook, Yardsales.net and Craigslist on Friday late afternoon. Please don't block driveways. Bring small bills - each friend will collect for their own items. We don't open before 8:30.

