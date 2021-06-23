Multi-Friend Yard Sale 636 Cas...

Since the mask mandate ended and social distancing was removed, a pattern has emerged. The events are back, people are appreciating and enjoying them more than ever!. “After the disappointment of not having a sale last year, it was great to see the community come out and support our Schoolhouse Foundation,” said Lynette Walters, president of the DeBorgia Schoolhouse Foundation, as she recaps the success of the 2021 West End Yard Sale at the DeBorgia Schoolhouse.