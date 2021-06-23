Cancel
Georgia State

Credit Union of Georgia Named Great Place to Work Certified

Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Credit Union Recognized by Great Place to Work. WOODSTOCK – June 23, 2021 – Great Place to Work recognizes Credit Union of Georgia as a Certified Great Place to Work. As Great Place To Work® puts it, "This is a badge of honor that validates the employee experience you’ve created for your people and the great workplace culture you’ve built. It can help you recruit new employees, retain existing ones, open partnership opportunities and more." The certification is based off of anonymous employee survey responses to create a Culture Brief. The Credit Union proudly scored with an 80% rating of employees saying it was a great place to work compared to the 59% rating typical U.S. based companies receive.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Paid Time Off#Great Place#The Credit Union#About Credit Union#Georgia Credit Union#Union Counties#Facebook#Linkedin#Digital
