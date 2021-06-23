Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

MCA Show Highlights Chicago’s Contributions to Cartooning

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Chicago Comics: 1960s to Now” makes the case that Chicago has long been a magnet for creative cartooning. Producer Marc Vitali visits the Museum of Contemporary Art to learn more.

video.wttw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mca#Contemporary Art#Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Comics
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New POV doc explores the history Confederate statues

Comedian and journalist C.J. Hunt joins to discuss his new POV documentary, “The Neutral Ground,” which explores the burning issues of Confederate statues. The documentary, which airs on PBS on Monday, follows the removal of four of Confederate statues in New Orleans and discusses why some of these symbols continue to hold power in our nation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Patriotism in the Latino Community

Chicago welcomed 175 new Americans this week as they took the oath of allegiance to the United States at Wrigley Field. The oath requires these new citizens to forsake all loyalty to their country of origin, a price they willingly pay to become part of the American fold. But for...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

12 Things to Do This Weekend: July 1-5

A medley of patriotic tunes, including the “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” fill Millennium Park with the return of the Grant Park Music Festival’s annual Independence Day Salute. The concert will also be broadcast on WFMT 98.7 and livestreamed on wfmt.com. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Phil Ponce Ends Regular Appearances on ‘Chicago Tonight’

After nearly three decades at “Chicago Tonight,” Phil Ponce is ending his regular appearances on the program, moving to special assignments, including guest hosting “Chicago Tonight: Latino Voices.”. Ponce joined “Chicago Tonight” in 1992, after spending nine years as a reporter at WBBM-TV in Chicago. Throughout his time in Chicago...
Theater & DancePosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Latino Experience

Https://schedule.wttw.com/episodes/533014/The-Latino-Experience/Episode-1/ A little boy tries to help his sickly grandfather. Women grapple with life on the border. Latinx letterpress printers combine art with social practice. A sentimentalist works to fulfill her bucket list. LGBTQ dance couples blaze a trail.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Revisiting North Lawndale

Chicago’s West Side is welcoming two new projects aimed at bringing jobs and affordable homes to the area. This week, North Lawndale celebrated the opening of a Black-owned warehouse and factory and moved forward with city plans to sell 250 vacant lots to a community-led campaign to build more affordable homes in the neighborhood. Both projects bring much needed investment into a neighborhood that has faced decades of predatory lending practices and redlining.
TV & VideosPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

POV: The Neutral Ground

Https://schedule.wttw.com/episodes/544388/POV/The-Neutral-Ground/. Comedian C.J. Hunt documents the dispute over removing four Confederate monuments in New Orleans. Hunt embarks on a journey across the country to discover what it would take to convince America to end its long romance with the Lost Cause.
EntertainmentPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Meet the Performers of 2021's A Capitol Fourth

Even if the concert portion of the 41st annual Capitol Fourth celebration on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is again pre-recorded this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the special will end with a real-time bang, when live fireworks are set off over the nation's capital. Meet the stellar performers of this year's A Capitol Fourth.
PoliticsPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

June 30, 2021 - Full Show

The process to draw a new ward map begins. What’s in store for post-pandemic theater? The new editorial page editor for the Tribune. A new law allows college athletes to be paid for endorsements.
TV & VideosPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What to Watch in July

There's a huge amount of worthwhile TV out there nowadays, so it can be hard to choose what to watch. But who better to recommend shows than the person who programs them? Lisa Tipton, WTTW’s Head of Programming and Pledge, constructs the WTTW schedule by searching through offerings from many different sources which include the national PBS network, the BBC, and independent filmmakers to put together a varied and engaging broadcast schedule. Each month, she’ll recommend a few shows that she thinks you should watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy