Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Court activity on June 21: Jane Deitrick vs Synergy Home Care a K a Synergy Homecare Montgomery County

By Pennsylvania Record
pennrecord.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jane Deitrick against CCND Corp. and Synergy Home Care a K a Synergy Homecare Montgomery County on June 21: 'Notice Of Removal By Ccnd Corporation (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15200693), Filed By Ccnd Corporation. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Certificate Of Service)(ridenour, Michael) (additional Attachment(s) Added On 6/21/2021: # 4 Notice) (tjd, ).'.

pennrecord.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synergy Home Care#The U S District Court#Ccnd Corp#Ccnd Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
NHLPosted by
CNN

NHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dead at 24 from apparent head injury

(CNN) — Matiss Kivlenieks, goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League, died Sunday night after an accident involving fireworks at a private party in Novi, Michigan, which led to a fall, according to Novi Police Department Lieutenant Jason Meier. Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched for...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.