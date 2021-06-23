Court activity on June 21: Jane Deitrick vs Synergy Home Care a K a Synergy Homecare Montgomery County
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jane Deitrick against CCND Corp. and Synergy Home Care a K a Synergy Homecare Montgomery County on June 21: 'Notice Of Removal By Ccnd Corporation (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15200693), Filed By Ccnd Corporation. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Certificate Of Service)(ridenour, Michael) (additional Attachment(s) Added On 6/21/2021: # 4 Notice) (tjd, ).'.pennrecord.com