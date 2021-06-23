Cancel
Court activity on June 21: Vincent Esposito vs State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

By Pennsylvania Record
pennrecord.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Vincent Esposito against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on June 21: 'Notice Of Removal By State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15201169), Filed By State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.(petka, Joseph)'.

State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#The U S District Court
Politicsflarecord.com

Case activity for David Whitt vs Castle Key Insurance Company on June 19

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Alnita Whitt and David Whitt against Castle Key Insurance Company on June 19. 'Notice Appearance Of Counsel'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Complaint'
Politicsflarecord.com

Case activity for Raul Mejia vs Southern Fidelity Insurance Company on June 22

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Andres Mejia and Raul Mejia against Southern Fidelity Insurance Company on June 22. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Email Sent To Attorney'. 'Correspondence'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Case activity for James Dallman vs Monsanto Company on June 21

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by James Dallman against Monsanto Company, Osborn & Barr Communications Inc. and Osborn & Barr Holdings Inc. on June 21. 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. 'Filing Info Sheet Efiling'. 'Motion Special Process Server'. 'Pet Filed In Circuit Ct'
Politicsflarecord.com

Case activity for Michael Hawkes vs United Services Automobile Association on June 21

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Cynthia Hawkes and Michael Hawkes against United Services Automobile Association on June 21. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed To Atty'. 'Notice Of Filing||comments: Correspondence'. 'Notice Appearance Of Counsel||comments: And Designation Of E-Mail Address...
Florida Stateflarecord.com

Case activity for Holding Insurance Companies Accountable LLC vs American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on June 25

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Holding Insurance Companies Accountable LLC against American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida on June 25. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'
Lawflarecord.com

Case activity for Angel Martinez vs American Traditions Insurance Company on June 21

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Angel Martinez and Iris Martinez against American Traditions Insurance Company on June 21. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Notice Appearance Of Counsel'. 'Notice Of Filing||comments: Correspondence'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'
Lawflarecord.com

Case activity for Zion Medical Inc. vs Direct General Insurance Company on June 22

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Zion Medical Inc. against Direct General Insurance Company on June 22. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: Direct General Insurance Company'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-036204-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
Politicspennrecord.com

Court activity on June 24: THE Ohio Casualty Insurance Company vs JM Clark Construction LLC

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by THE Ohio Casualty Insurance Company against JM Clark Construction LLC and John M. Clark on June 24: 'Complaint Against John M. Clark, Jm Clark Construction, Llc (filing Fee, Including Administrative Fee, $402, Receipt Number Apawdc-6578910), Filed By The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet) (lar)'.
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on June 21: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC vs Tiffany M. Hodges

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Ford Motor Credit Company LLC against Tiffany M. Hodges on June 21: 'Clerk's Tickler On Consumer Credit Collections Case-Check For Filing Of Default Judgment Within 360 Days Of Filing Complaint'. Case number MSL20-02627 was filed in...
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on June 25: Spark Orthodontics vs Ormco Corp.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Spark Orthodontics against Ormco Corp. on June 25: 'Complaint Against Spark Orthodontics ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15215955.), Filed By Spark Orthodontics. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Designation Form)(anastasi, Salvatore)'.
Politicspennrecord.com

Court activity on June 22: George Lampert vs Invision Human Services

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by George Lampert and James Carson against Invision Human Services on June 22: 'Complaint Against Invision Human Services (filing Fee, Including Administrative Fee, $402, Receipt Number Apawdc-6575213), Filed By George Lampert, James Carson. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit 1, # 3 Exhibit 2, # 4 Exhibit 3) (cel)'.
U.S. Politicsflarecord.com

Case activity for Linda Draeger vs National Specialty Insurance Company on June 28

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by John Duffy and Linda Draeger against National Specialty Insurance Company on June 28. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Correspondence'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request...
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on June 29: Nancy Hess vs Merck & Co. Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nancy Hess against Merck & Co. Inc. and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. on June 29: 'Complaint Against Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15222823.), Filed By Nancy Hess. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(funk, Adam)'.
Lawpennrecord.com

Case activity for Jordan Tyler Breslow vs Liberty Mutual Insurance Company on June 30

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jordan Tyler Breslow against Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company and Tyheed Ramel Johnson on June 30. 'Complaint Against Tyheed Ramel Johnson, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Progressive Casualty Insurance...
Lawpennrecord.com

Case activity for James Scanlon vs Liberty Mutual Insurance on July 2

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activities in the suit brought by James Scanlon against Liberty Mutual Insurance on July 2. 'Notice Of Removal By Liberty Mutual Insurance (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15231032), Filed By Liberty Mutual Insurance. (attachments: # 1...
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Case activity for Geico Casualty Company vs Dorothy Keys on June 28

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Geico Casualty Company against Dorothy Keys, Jessica Moses, Michael Davis, Shana Allen, Teresa Moses, Timothy Cutts and Zackery Keys on June 28. 'Note To Clerk Efiling'. 'Summ Req-Circuit Pers Serv'. 'Judge/Clerk-note'. 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case...