Court activity on June 21: Vincent Esposito vs State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Vincent Esposito against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on June 21: 'Notice Of Removal By State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15201169), Filed By State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.(petka, Joseph)'.pennrecord.com