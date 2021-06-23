Court activity on June 21: Vincent Esposito vs State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Nancy Hess against Merck & Co. Inc. and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. on June 29: 'Complaint Against Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15222823.), Filed By Nancy Hess. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(funk, Adam)'.