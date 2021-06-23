Expandable Container Solutions
The series of expandable containers are manufactured from a standard 20ft (6m) shipping container and is fully compliant with ISO international standards. These containers can expand to approximately three times the footprint size of a standard container. The units can be levelled prior to expansion with mechanical levelling jacks or automatic electrical levelling jacks. A total of two persons are required to open the container and prepare it to be fully operational.www.mining-technology.com