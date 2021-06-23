Cancel
Expandable Container Solutions

Cover picture for the articleThe series of expandable containers are manufactured from a standard 20ft (6m) shipping container and is fully compliant with ISO international standards. These containers can expand to approximately three times the footprint size of a standard container. The units can be levelled prior to expansion with mechanical levelling jacks or automatic electrical levelling jacks. A total of two persons are required to open the container and prepare it to be fully operational.

Businessthepaypers.com

Genpact expands in Germany

US-based digital transformation company Genpact has announced expanding its activities in Germany. Genpact offers a range of solutions for supply chain management, finance and accounting, procurement and analytics. Their focus is on industries such as high tech, retail, consumer goods, life sciences and industrial manufacturing. Genpact strengthened its supply chain...
Softwarelinuxfoundation.org

Expanding into Observability

Application and Deployment Architectures keep constantly changing and Scalability often causes them to get more complicated (e.g. Microservices) Enterprise Observability over “Classic” Observability. How can Enterprise Observability help us in day-to-day development and operations. Today’s modern application stack is constantly changing. New technologies, from cloud-native to containers, microservices and Kubernetes...
Leominster, MAleominsterchamp.com

United Solutions and Rubbermaid Incorporated expand licensing agreement

United Solutions, a fast-growing U.S. manufacturer of plastic product solutions based in Leominster, has extended its licensing agreement with Rubbermaid Incorporated, a business of its parent company, Newell Brands Inc. The agreement expands sales of ActionPacker, Cleverstore, All-Access and Roughneck storage totes and launches a new line of eco-friendly products...
Carssafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Custom spill containment

The customizable Make-A-Berm installs easily around existing equipment in spill-prone areas or where a standard berm won’t fit. The flexible, crush-resistant walls withstand foot traffic or hand truck equipment, while the PVC-coated fabric resists oils, gasoline, acids and other liquids. A heavy-duty option is available for use with utility vehicles and forklift traffic. Available in a convenient kit for a basic containment solution, or choose individual components to create a custom shape or size.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Quantum, Supermicro Partner To Expand Object Storage Software Solutions Coverage

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) collaborated with enterprise computing provider Supermicro to deliver object storage solutions to extract more value from their increasing data stores. It will help Supermicro's customers, resellers, and integrators quickly purchase scalable, software-defined object storage software to manage and monetize massive amounts of unstructured data. The financial terms...
Businessaithority.com

Clarity Benefit Solutions Expands Focus On World-Class Service

Eunice Sambo-Jackson to lead Clarity Customer Service Division. Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of consumer benefit technology, today announced the appointment of Eunice Sambo-Jackson to Vice President, Client Services. Eunice is an industry veteran with close to two decades of experience in the employee benefits administration space. Over the...
Businesspfonline.com

Understanding Secondary Containment

GOAD Company (Independence, Mo.) is renowned for its long-lasting, trouble-free process tanks for finishing applications, as well as linings, liners and critical containments. Decades of witnessing the failures of coatings as a means of secondary containment for pits and floors has made the company an expert on secondary containment of wet process systems.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Pressurized Printing Filament Containers

The PrintDry smart vacuum filament container is an intelligent aftermarket product for avid 3D printers to incorporate into their gear roster when looking for a way to keep their supplies in the best shape possible. The container works by having filament placed within before replacing the lid and activating the...
Businessthepaypers.com

Samsung expands availability of its all-in-one kiosk solution

Samsung has announced the expanded availability of Samsung Kiosk, an all-in-one solution that offers contactless ordering and payment capabilities. Samsung has announced the expanded availability of Samsung Kiosk, an all-in-one solution that offers contactless ordering and payment capabilities. The kiosk is now available in 12 countries worldwide, including the US,...
Chesapeake, VAAugusta Free Press

MI Technical Solutions to expand facility in Chesapeake

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. MI Technical Solutions Inc., a small business government contractor providing information technology services for military vessels, will invest $520,000 to expand its facility in the City of Chesapeake. The company will create 10 new jobs and add 4,000 square feet of office...
Industryriverjournalonline.com

Effective Solutions For Your Company’s Transport, Warehousing And Storage Needs

The key to success, especially in supply chain management, is efficient management. Effective logistics management is influenced by several aspects, including automation and precise coordination. There is, however, always room for improvement in the process. When your company expands, you’ll need to identify strategies to improve productivity through streamlining logistical planning operations.
Softwarethefastmode.com

HPE Expands 5G Portfolio with Automated 5G Management Solution

HPE this week announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director, which together simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system. The new automation software monitors and orchestrates the network functions, infrastructure, slices and services, automatically acting on issues detected to secure service continuity. The software is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as leveraging open-source technologies and offering open APIs to integrate with multi-vendor deployments.
Softwareaithority.com

Epsilon Expands Industry-Leading Messaging Capabilities With New Solution for Mid-Size Brands

Epsilon PeopleCloud Messaging Essentials Offers Marketers a Flexible, Quick-To-Market Solution With No Long-Term Contract. Epsilon announced that it is expanding its industry-leading messaging capabilities with the launch of Epsilon PeopleCloud (EPC) Messaging Essentials, a new quick-to-market and scalable solution for email and cross-channel marketers at mid-market companies, without the need for a long-term contract. EPC Messaging Essentials leverages the power of Epsilon’s enterprise-level solution, EPC Messaging, to help marketers deliver individualized messages to customers across email, SMS, mobile push and more, all powered by Epsilon’s industry-leading identity resolution capabilities.
Alaska Stateakbizmag.com

ZS2 Technologies Expands into Alaska with Paragon Construction Solutions Partnership

ZS2 Technologies, a Calgary-based building material technology company is expanding into Alaska thanks to a partnership with Paragon Construction Solutions. Paragon Construction Solutions, an Alaska Native and women owned business has distinguished itself as a leader in prefab construction since 2005. Founders Lynn Barrett and Ken Prestegard have worked on design and construction projects for more than thirty-five years. Paragon provides prefab sustainable building exteriors for commercial, residential, agriculture and cannabis structures. Paragon is now the ZS2 Technologies TechPartner for Alaska, Washington, and Oregon.
MarketsSentinel

Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Deqode, Ledger Labs, Open Ledger

Global Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services market Study by ‘HTF MI’ aims to offers key information about the market stats. The report provides deep analysis about the growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, influencing trends, and challenges in the industry to help strategy planners, business owners, and individual enterprises to plan operative strategies and gain prominent position during the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The latest version of Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services report offers market share, market size, and growth rate from 2016-2026, the market segmentation is covered on the basis of product, application, technology, and geography.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal Causes of Concrete and Asphalt Deterioration

Scientists reveal that the deterioration of modern concrete and asphalt structures is due to the presence of trace quantities of organic matter in these structures. Cement and asphalt are vital to modern construction materials; cement is used for the construction of various buildings and structures, while asphalt is primarily used for highways and runways. They have been widely used for these purposes since the 1800s. It has been observed modern concrete structures and asphalt structures tend to deteriorate much faster than historical structures, but the reason for this phenomenon was unknown.
Electronicsmining-technology.com

Exyn Drones Achieve Autonomy Level 4

Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, today announced it has achieved the highest documented level of aerial autonomy. At Level 4A Autonomy, Exyn’s drones are now capable of free-flight exploration of complex spaces, with complete determination of flight path—at speeds exceeding 2m/s...
Food & Drinkssportswar.com

Possile solution....

As for a flight of taste samples......drink them and just ask them to bring you the one you like. No 10 point menu to read, no pretentiousness to the type of beer you like/hate and you just go by what tastes good!!!
Softwarethedallasnews.net

DevSecOps Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Qualys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of DevSecOps Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "DevSecOps Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global DevSecOps market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the DevSecOps Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.