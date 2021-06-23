9-20kW Modular/Standalone HVACs for Field Deployment
The MK Units (MicroKool) provide reliable cooling for industrial and military deployment enclosures and shelters in extremely high temperatures and dusty environments. The units are equipped with a cyclone and activated carbon filtration system for harmful chemical vapours as well as the removal of coarse and fine dust particles. These models can be used to cool high occupancy human operator and control rooms, mobile kitchens/hospitals, storage containers of sensitive equipment, food bulk storage and more. The units are modular, easy to maintain and all spare parts are readily available.www.mining-technology.com