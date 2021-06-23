Cancel
Proctor, Bradshaw decorations set

Sylva Herald
 9 days ago

On Sunday, July 4, in cooperation with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the North Shore Cemetery Association will host decorations on the North Shore of Fontana Lake at Proctor and Bradshaw cemeteries within the park. The decorations are open to descendants and relatives. Face coverings will be required on...

Kihei, HIMaui News

Decorating for the 4th of July

Kihei resident Phil Winter adjusts the Fourth of July decorations outside his home Wednesday morning. Winter said he decorates for most holidays, with the biggest productions on Christmas and Halloween. He said many neighbors walk by to check out the display. “The kids just love it,” he said. “They just stare at it. They go for a walk every night and they just point and scream and insist on stopping.” Winter said Fourth of July is a good time to reflect on the people who fought for America’s freedom. “I appreciate what they did for us. I wouldn’t be here if they hadn’t stepped up.”
Dillsboro, NCSylva Herald

GSMR back in Dillsboro

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad pulls into Dillsboro last Wednesday with smoke, hot wheels and eager tourists. The train departs from Bryson City on a Tuckaseigee River Excursion tour and takes an hour break for tourists to explore historic Dillsboro. Dillsboro is the train’s final stop before heading back to the station. Tickets are available until July 31.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Search for Sylva Stones

The art group Sylva Stones is painting rocks and scattering them across downtown Sylva for the Fourth of July. The rocks can be found during all times of the year but are primarily painted for holidays. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and businesses enjoy seeing the painted rocks spread joy for residents and tourists walking downtown. To learn more, go to the Sylva Stones Facebook page.
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Main Street on the move in 2020-21

With Sylva on the lookout for a new Main Street director, the current Main Street Team, also the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, offered a look back at the year they served in the role. “We love seeing the growth of the downtown district, with a healthy mix of professional...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Noteworthy

JACKSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITIES will be closed Monday for the Independence Day Holiday and will reopen normal hours on Tuesday. TOWN OF SYLVA GARBAGE PICKUP scheduled for Monday has been moved to Tuesday.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a full-time, permanent Evening Housekeeper.

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a full-time, permanent Evening Housekeeper. Clean buildings, vacuum, mop, sweep, dust, clean and stock restrooms, clean windows, shampoo carpets, buff, strip and wax floors. Duties also include replacement of bulbs and paper supplies, water plants, collecting trash, sweeping and cleaning snow/ice from sidewalks, locking and unlocking buildings, moving furniture, and setting up meeting rooms. Monday - Friday, 8-hour shift typically begins at 3 or 4 pm. High school diploma or GED, valid North Carolina driver license required. Prefer a candidate with one or more years of housekeeping/custodial experience. Benefits include employer-paid medical and dental, retirement benefits. To apply, submit an Application for Employment to the Sylva branch of the NCWorks Career Center or the Jackson County Human Resources Office. https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities Closing Date: 7/7/2021. EOE 16-17e.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

DoorDash comes to Jackson County

A man in Cullowhee with a dead car battery can satisfy his craving for a buffalo chicken sub from South of Philly. A quarantining Balsam woman, seeking a salad from Ferrara’s can get it. All they have to do is poke some buttons on their phones to get food on...