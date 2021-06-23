Proctor, Bradshaw decorations set

Kihei resident Phil Winter adjusts the Fourth of July decorations outside his home Wednesday morning. Winter said he decorates for most holidays, with the biggest productions on Christmas and Halloween. He said many neighbors walk by to check out the display. “The kids just love it,” he said. “They just stare at it. They go for a walk every night and they just point and scream and insist on stopping.” Winter said Fourth of July is a good time to reflect on the people who fought for America’s freedom. “I appreciate what they did for us. I wouldn’t be here if they hadn’t stepped up.”