New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver Advanced System Bandwidth and Memory Capabilities to Edge Applications

design-reuse.com
 13 days ago

Highest Logic Density Lattice Nexus-Based Product Family Features Best-in-Class Power Efficiency, Performance, and Small Form Factor. “Many Edge devices require low power consumption for better thermal management, high system bandwidth for fast chip-to-chip communication, components with small form factors for compact device designs, robust memory resources to support data processing, and high reliability for mission-critical applications,” said Linley Gwennap, Principal Analyst at The Linley Group. “Lattice’s CertusPro-NX FPGAs address all of these factors; in particular, they far exceed the competition in mean time between failures (MTBF) and offer the lowest power in their class.”

www.design-reuse.com
