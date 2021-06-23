WFH Chronicles: The change to #Work from Hybrid

After the intense disruption and chaos of the pandemic, it is understandable that IT and security leaders are anxious to get back to normal. But if they are looking for a way to dust off their pre-COVID networking and security strategies, they are going to be looking for a long time. In just a year, networks have changed even more dramatically than many realize. The fact that these changes are more an acceleration towards where we were already headed, rather than a wild veer into another direction, is cold comfort for the IT and security teams that must now contend with networks more expansive, more volatile and more complex than ever before. At the same time, a more dangerous and rapidly expanding threat landscape has emerged—not coincidentally—right alongside networks, with criminals relentlessly innovating their techniques, tactics and procedures in a commoditized cybercrime marketplace, emboldened by a risk to rewards ratio that strongly favors the adversary. The result is a growing realization that the only thing to go back to, is a future that arrived even faster than anticipated—a hybrid, high speed world where security, networking and computing must work in absolute lockstep for better business outcomes and experiences.