Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

#WFH Chronicles: The change to #Work from Hybrid

By Beth Hunt
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been working from the office at least a couple of days a week for the past several. My Urchin has her first summer gig, but she can’t yet drive so I drop her off on the way in and pick her up on the way out. I wish I...

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Wfh
Related
Retailkamcity.com

Asda To Adopt Hybrid Working Model

Asda has revealed that it plans to make hybrid working a permanent feature at its head offices once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. The 4,000 staff who work at Asda House in Leeds and George House in Leicester will be able to choose where they work, including home, in the office, or even at a store or depot.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Putting the office at the center of hybrid work

The pandemic has forced enterprises all over the world to rethink the workplace. The rapid shift to remote work forced companies to focus on their digital transformation efforts and support team collaboration and communication among dispersed teams. The result? The realization that a workspace doesn’t need to be limited to a desk or a 9 to 5 workday.
EconomyABC 33/40 News

Could hybrid work models be here to stay?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The battle over going back to the office or working from home is being fought in companies around the country as employees push for more flexibility. Major companies like Amazon and Facebook are shaking up the workplace and offering a hybrid work schedule - but some businesses are not budging, telling employees to get back to the office or else.
SoftwareeWeek

Making the Shift to a Hybrid Work Environment

Contrary to what many believed prior to early 2020, we now know the concept of the home office actually works. This is one of the most important insights of 2020. Granted, its implementation was somewhat ad hoc for most of us, but with systems and processes now in place, hardly anyone will claim that working in a home office is unproductive.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Securing The Hybrid Reality Of Work And Learning Anywhere

After the intense disruption and chaos of the pandemic, it is understandable that IT and security leaders are anxious to get back to normal. But if they are looking for a way to dust off their pre-COVID networking and security strategies, they are going to be looking for a long time. In just a year, networks have changed even more dramatically than many realize. The fact that these changes are more an acceleration towards where we were already headed, rather than a wild veer into another direction, is cold comfort for the IT and security teams that must now contend with networks more expansive, more volatile and more complex than ever before. At the same time, a more dangerous and rapidly expanding threat landscape has emerged—not coincidentally—right alongside networks, with criminals relentlessly innovating their techniques, tactics and procedures in a commoditized cybercrime marketplace, emboldened by a risk to rewards ratio that strongly favors the adversary. The result is a growing realization that the only thing to go back to, is a future that arrived even faster than anticipated—a hybrid, high speed world where security, networking and computing must work in absolute lockstep for better business outcomes and experiences.
EconomyRegister Citizen

How to Implement a Work-From-Anywhere Growth Strategy Using a Hybrid Hub-and-Spoke Model

Coming out of the pandemic, many businesses are looking for options to tap into new markets without a large overhead or additional employees. There are new ways to accomplish this by blending some pre-pandemic strategies with new, work from anywhere approaches. Try a hybrid hub-and-spoke model for potential expansion by using a flex/coworking workspace provider. While hub-and-spoke is a strategy that businesses of all sizes have used for years, now is the time for many businesses to implement the foundation of hub-and-spoke, but adjusting with hybrid, flexible measures to ensure growth in ever-changing markets.
Career Development & AdviceGlobeSt.com

Hybrid Work Is Dominating the Office Landscape

When Julie Whelan, Global Head of Occupier Thought Leadership at CBRE, looks at the company’s surveys, she sees a clear trend—the way that employees engage with the workplace will be more flexible in the future. Whelan said that 80% of respondents want a more hybrid workplace. Want to continue reading?
Interior Designlittlerocksoiree.com

Home Work: WFH in Style

Over the past year, many of us learned just how important the space we work in truly is. So when a client approached interior designer Shayla Copas in need of a new home office, Copas had to take the new world order of WFH into consideration. The result was this beautiful space built for inspiration and productivity, and Copas gave us the scoop.
Businessbankingexchange.com

American Express Goes to a Hybrid Work Model

American Express staff will move to a hybrid working model in the post-Covid 19 world blending three days in the office with two days where employees can choose to work from home. In an email to all colleagues sent Wednesday, chairman and chief executive officer Stephen J. Squeri said the...
Home & Gardenlakecountybanner.com

Tips and Tricks To Effectively Work From Home

Some tips and tricks to effectively work from home arebeing in a good mental space, having everything you need, managing your time, and having a good setup! The switch from going to work and having everything you need being provided to figuring out a substitute for yourself is drastic. Continuing your work without any interruption is ideal if you’re prepared.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Maintain Team Engagement During Hybrid Work

Organizations want employees to work on-site to ensure team culture, interaction, and engagement. Employees want to work from home to save time and maintain well-being. Organizations are incorrectly assuming that face-to-face work equates to superior team interaction. Employees who want to work from home will need to compromise and start...
EconomyThe Independent

Bosses can’t moan about working from home and be WFH themselves

Early in the first lockdown, a senior partner of a major London law firm said to me they were not planning to be back in their office for a while. He and his partners would be working from home and, even once the premises were allowed to reopen, he envisaged only the junior staff immediately returning.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.