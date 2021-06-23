Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jennifer Nettles, Shane McAnally Team Up With Cracker Barrel To #CareItForward

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Nettles, hit songwriter Shane McAnally and CeCe Winans are all taking part in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's new Care It Forward initiative to demonstrate and inspire acts of care as the country emerges from a year of social isolation. These artists have been paired with aspiring artists to help coach, mentor and support them in the next steps of their careers after a year where nearly two-thirds of artists and creative workers surveyed by Americans for the Arts reported being fully unemployed because of COVID-19. Cracker Barrel is encouraging fans to use #CareItForward on social media to share their own acts of care and keep the positive momentum going.

nowdecatur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Jennifer Nettles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Tv#Music Business#Americans#Special Guest#Instagram Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicswiowanewssource.com

Jennifer Nettles belts out Broadway tunes on new album

Singing star Jennifer Nettles has realized one of her professional dreams with her new album, "Always Like New," which features American songbook classics from "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" from "Oklahoma," to " Wait for It" from "Hamilton." (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Pageant Material': All of the Songs, Ranked

Kacey Musgraves released her sophomore album, Pageant Material, on June 23, 2015. Working with, among others, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, the prolific songwriter and now Grammy winner crafted the project's 14 traditional-sounding, but modernly crafted tracks. Musgraves worked with many of the same songwriters on Pageant Material...
Celebritiesheraldstandard.com

Jennifer Nettles shines on "Always Like New"

As the lights prepare to shine brightly once again on Broadway, Jennifer Nettles showcases her love for the stage with a new Broadway-themed release. The Grammy-winning country star temporarily sidelines her twang and allows her incredible voice to carefully caress a collection of 10 Broadway classics for “Always Like New.”
EntertainmentPosted by
EDNPub

Jimmie Allen, Alan Jackson, Jennifer Nettles, Mickey Guyton to perform on ‘A Capitol Fourth’

Several country singers are among the lineup for PBS’ annual Fourth of July special A Capitol Fourth. Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Jennifer Nettles have all been announced as performers during the show, which will air on PBS on Sunday, July 4. Jackson will perform from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and Nettles will perform from the famed Town Hall in NYC’s Times Square with the Broadway Inspirational Voices. Allen and Guyton will take the stage in Washington, DC.
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Nettles Blends Her Country Roots With Broadway Favorites In ‘Always Like New’: ‘It’s All Storytelling’

What does country music & Broadway have in common? The art of storytelling. Jennifer Nettles takes on the Great American Songbook in her new album, ‘Always Like New.’. Jennifer Nettles wrapped the final verse of the final song on her new album, Always Like New, on the day Broadway closed its doors last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Broadway stages now prepare to turn their lights back on in September, Jennifer’s fourth studio album was released today, June 25th, as we see a light at the end of the tunnel. “For this album to be able to put it out now, finally, as a celebration of musical theater that it is, to hopefully be able to wave that flag and get people excited for all the beauty that’s about to be on those stages again,” the songstress gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

“CMT Campfire Sessions: Kelsea Ballerini” Premieres TOMORROW at 9p/8c

NASHVILLE — Two-time GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Kelsea Ballerini stars in this week’s installment of “CMT Campfire Sessions,” premiering tomorrow, July 8th at 9p/8c on CMT. Joined by two award-winning songwriters friends, Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea is the latest country superstar to bring fans fireside for an intimate night of swapping stories and songs around the campfire.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Alan Jackson Remembers His Dad With ‘Drive’ on PBS’ Independence Day Show

Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Jennifer Nettles and Jimmy Buffett were all among the acts to hit the stage for PBS' Independence Day special, A Capitol Fourth, which aired on Sunday (July 4.) The performers all put their own spin on musical patriotism -- Buffett delivered a tropical rendition of "This Land is Your Land," for example -- as well as showcasing some of their own, Americana-themed original material.
MusicHuffingtonPost

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles Takes Cues From Broadway On Her New Album

Jennifer Nettles would like her latest musical project to mark the start of a new era, both for herself and the theater world as a whole. The country artist, who is one half of the Grammy-winning duo Sugarland last week unveiled “Always Like New,” a 10-song collection of pieces from Broadway musicals like “My Fair Lady,” “Annie” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” The album’s centerpiece is a gender-swapped rendition of “It All Fades Away” from 2014's “The Bridges of Madison County,” performed in duet with Brandi Carlile.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Watch Alan Jackson Tribute Family and Freedom for the Fourth of July

As one of the musical guests on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth celebration this weekend (marking the Fourth of July, 2021), Alan Jackson could have performed any number of his beloved country hits. But he chose to tribute family and the American spirit. Performing live from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on a...
MusicBillboard

Metallica, George Strait & Eric Church to Headline ATLive: Exclusive

Produced by AMB Sports and Entertainment and presented by Mercedes-EQ, Strait will be joined by Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on Nov. 5, while Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet round out the Nov. 6 lineup. In perhaps a first, Strait and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich appear “together” in a...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Opens Up About How It ‘Felt Different’ Writing Unforgettable Hit ‘Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)’

No other song stirs up emotions quite like Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You.”. Released two months after the terror attacks on September 11, Jackson’s song spoke to how everyone felt upon receiving the tragic and earth-shaking news. Nearly twenty years since the attacks and the song’s release, the country music legend joined Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music Country to discuss his experience writing the award-winning ballad.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jennifer Aniston opens up about 'The Morning Show' season 2

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the second season of her Emmy-nominated drama 'The Morning Show', which is set to debut in September this year. The 52-year-old star spoke to People magazine about the forthcoming season and how she prioritises working with good people.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Jennifer Nettles Teases 'Elevated' Season 2 Of 'The Righteous Gemstones'

Filming for Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones is underway and series star Jennifer Nettles teased how new episodes will top the debut season of the HBO dark comedy. Created by Danny McBride, who also stars in the show, The Righteous Gemstones follows the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by John Goodman's Eli Gemstone, the widowed patriarch of the family, PopCulture.com reports.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy