Jennifer Nettles, Shane McAnally Team Up With Cracker Barrel To #CareItForward

What does country music & Broadway have in common? The art of storytelling. Jennifer Nettles takes on the Great American Songbook in her new album, ‘Always Like New.’. Jennifer Nettles wrapped the final verse of the final song on her new album, Always Like New, on the day Broadway closed its doors last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Broadway stages now prepare to turn their lights back on in September, Jennifer’s fourth studio album was released today, June 25th, as we see a light at the end of the tunnel. “For this album to be able to put it out now, finally, as a celebration of musical theater that it is, to hopefully be able to wave that flag and get people excited for all the beauty that’s about to be on those stages again,” the songstress gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.