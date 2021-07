Kenny Chesney shares his memory of the Fourth of July growing up consisted of trying to score. “You know what? I was usually playing little-league baseball on the Fourth of July. You know, I was big into sports, and the summertime in east Tennessee consisted of playing baseball, and that’s what I did on the Fourth of July. And they had a big fireworks display after all the games. And I was usually, you know, trying to win the affection of some girl over at the concession stand. And, you know (laughs), things don’t change very much!”