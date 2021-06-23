U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Actions Taken on June 15
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity on June 15 in the suits below:. In Shift4 Corp. and Shift4 Payments LLC against Shift Processing LLC: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15191038.), Filed By Shift4 Payments, Llc, Shift4 Corporation. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(gildea, Joshua)'pennrecord.com