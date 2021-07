I've heard of sleepaway camp, bible camp, basketball camp, scout camp, all sorts of different things camp-wise. But I gotta say this one is a first! Aqua Camp?! Yep, it's a thing. And you know I live under a rock, so it shouldn't be a surprise that this is the first time I've heard of it. It's basically an advanced swimming class put on by the Sedalia Parks and Rec. Strong swimmers who are between the ages of seven and twelve can sign up and learn water safety and get advanced swimming instruction. There are even crafts and and water games!