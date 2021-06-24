Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Treasury yields mixed as S&P 500 and Nasdaq rally to records

By Mark DeCambre
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Treasury yields trade mixedThursday, amid a rally in U.S. equities that saw the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 climb toward record closes.

www.marketwatch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#U S Treasury#Treasury Notes#Congress#Treasurys#St Louis Fed#Covid#Atlanta Fed#Amerivet#Mbs#Mizuho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockskfgo.com

Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data. The three major U.S. stock indexes notched record...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks close with a round of records, Dow clinches 35,000

U.S. stocks swept to another round of records Monday as investors awaited corporate earnings, an update from the Federal Reserve, and a reading on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 130 points, 0.4%, to close at 35,000, according to preliminary readings, while the S&P 500 index jumped 15 points or 0.4%, to touch 4,385. The Nasdaq Composite index added 31 points, 0.2%, and closed near 14,733. Markets have been choppy in recent weeks thanks to concerns about inflation and growth, but investors on Monday looked past those narratives. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares came back to earth Monday, a day after founder Richard Branson and crewmates successfully flew into suborbital space. Shares closed lower.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks And Oil Retreat

European stock markets retreated on Monday, with investors banking profits after closing out last week with strong gains. Catching up with strong wins Friday also on Wall Street, Asian equities rallied Monday. Oil prices retreated following a two-day advance, on concerns that new virus spikes could dent demand for the...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Modestly Higher Amid Light Trading

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday. With the upward move, the major averages all reached new record closing highs. The major averages all close in positive territory. The Dow climbed 126.02...
Stocksetftrends.com

Falling Yields Have the Financial Sector Bears Salivating

Bond yields have been falling, which begs the question: could inflationary pressures really be transitory? The Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X ETF (FAZ) certainly hopes so. The Federal Reserve has already said it won’t raise rates for at least another year, which could mean less profits for banks that rely on revenues from lending products like loans.
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise as Dow finishes just shy of 35,000-point perch

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. equities advanced on Monday with the 30-stock index ending just shy of the 35,000-point threshold, as investors awaited earnings reports and economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,996.18. The S&P 500 added 15.08 points, or...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite opens at record high but S&P 500 and Dow struggle to add to all-time highs

U.S. stock indexes traded mixed Monday morning, with the Nasdaq Composite Index establishing a fresh intraday record high near the session's open, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were pulling back from their all-time highs. Investors were awaiting the start of earnings season, semiannual testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell beginning Wednesday and a batch of economic reports throughout the week. The Dow was down 0.2% at 34,801, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,367, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3% at 14,738, after touching a record intraday high at 14,761.08.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops as Traders Await June CPI Inflation Report

On average, analysts expect a 4.9% reading for June, but any acceleration might rekindle speculation the Federal Reserve might need to slow its efforts to stimulate the economy. The U.S. central bank has nearly doubled the size of its balance sheet since early 2020 to more than $8 trillion, and the money-printing is seen as a catalyst for bitcoin’s price gains since then.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks End At Records As Oil Prices Fall

Global stocks rose Monday, with Wall Street hitting new records as investors waited for corporate results and economic data later in the week. All three major US indices ended at records, reflecting how optimism over the economic recovery has offset worries about inflation and the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Dow finished just shy of 35,000 points.
Marketskitco.com

Gold holds steady above $1800 but fails to truly break out to higher prices

Continued pressure from exceedingly strong U.S. equities markets coupled with dollar strength has curtailed any continuation of the momentum created from the most recent rally. Gold hit an intraday low on June 29 of approximately $1750 and then traded higher for the next five consecutive trading days. This took gold futures above their 100-day moving average, which is currently fixed at $1789.80, before forming a base and trading sideways just above $1800 per ounce.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar tiptoes toward inflation, Powell testimony

* Traders say CPI surprises either side can move USD * Major moves slight ahead of the data due at 1230 GMT * EUR at $1.1868, JPY at 110.37 per dollar By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Currency markets were on edge and the dollar a few ticks lower on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data which traders think could offer clues about the timing of tapering and rate hikes. The possibility of hikes - brought to the fore by a surprise shift in tone last month from the Federal Reserve - has boosted the dollar in recent weeks as investors have re-assessed their assumption of prolonged low U.S. rates. Against the euro the greenback inched a fraction lower during the Asia session to $1.1868, though that still has the dollar up about 2.2% on the common currency in a month. Aside from looming U.S. inflation data, further moves in the euro were kept in check by comments on Monday from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who flagged a dovish change in forward guidance. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. consumer price index to have risen 0.5% from May and 4.9% from a year earlier. Dealers reckon a miss on either side could move the greenback and the bond market by shifting expectations on interest rates. "My back-of-the-envelope playbook is that we'd need a headline year-on-year number north of 5.5% to really set this market ablaze," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone, saying that could lift bond yields and the dollar. "A number below 4.5% on the headline print and we should see USD/JPY and USD/CHF under pressure," he said. Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes similarly sees risks to the dollar on the downside, and expects a bigger reaction - boosting the yen - if inflation does indeed fall short and investors reckon easy policy can last a bit longer. The data is due at 1230 GMT. In Asia the Japanese currency last stood at 110.37 per dollar. The Swiss franc was steady at 0.9146 per dollar, close to a one-month high. The Australian dollar rose slightly to $0.7491 and sterling was up 0.1% at $1.3895. POWELL, RBNZ AHEAD Beyond inflation, further tests loom for the dollar from forthcoming appearances by Federal Reserve officials with markets hyper sensitive to any talk of early tapering. Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday while officials Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic and Eric Rosengren make appearances on Tuesday. Traders are also looking to New Zealand on Wednesday, when inflation data is due and the central bank meets for the first time since a strong business survey prompted swaps markets to price in rate hikes beginning as soon as November. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is not expected to change policy or publish forecasts, but a guidance tweak is possible. "The narrative should endorse current market pricing," Westpac analyst Imre Speizer said in a note, a move which he said could give the kiwi a slight lift. "Our hawkish scenario (a 25% chance we think) comprises an implicit signal that tightening could start at any time over the next few meetings." The New Zealand dollar was last up 0.1% at $0.6993, just below its 20-day moving average. Elsewhere, China's yuan rose to a near one-week high after surprisingly strong trade data eased fears about a slowdown in what has been the world's strongest economic recovery. It last traded at 6.4655 per dollar. The U.S dollar index was steady at 92.222. Cryptocurrencies came under pressure, with bitcoin down 1% at $32,789 and ether having fallen below its 200-day moving average to $1,990. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 553 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1863 $1.1860 +0.02% -2.91% +1.1875 +1.1859 Dollar/Yen 110.4200 110.3600 +0.06% +6.91% +110.4400 +110.2950 Euro/Yen.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 450 points on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) and VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX). Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:30...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Faces Eventful Week

The best performer last Friday was the British pound which headed for a test of 1.39 against the U.S. dollar. Much of the GBP/USD’s recent upward move can be attributed to a weakening U.S. dollar on the back of declining Federal Reserve rate hike expectations and collapsing U.S. Treasury yields.

Comments / 0

Community Policy