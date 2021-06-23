Yeah, but if you make them pay their tuition, they won't be paying taxes
On that. You can't tax someone on income they won't actually realize. That's not income. It's a condition of employment. That's like telling a person that works for you that you will pay them $1000/rent, but they have to rent their desk from you for $1000 and pay the taxes on that. No way they'd be paying taxes on the tuition in that case unless they can take the money and opt out of school. It's basically why they don't pay taxes on it now.virginiatech.sportswar.com