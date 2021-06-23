Cancel
New Works For Choir and Guitar Create A Distinctive Sound World

Cover picture for the articleVoices past and present resound in a recording of new works for choir and guitar ensemble. The Singing Guitar features new works by four acclaimed contemporary composers – Nico Muhly, Reena Esmail, Kile Smith and Craig Hella Johnson – performed by the Austin-based choral ensemble Conspirare, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, the Texas Guitar Quartet, the Austin Guitar Quartet and cellist Douglas Harvey. It was released last week by Delos.

