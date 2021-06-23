Cancel
You Down With EPD? Evansville Police and Students Prepare for Trip to Disney World

By Bobby G., Liberty
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of our favorite things to do on the MY Morning Show is our weekly feature with Officer Taylor Merriss and other members of the Evansville Police Department - a segment we call You Down With EPD? Actually, Taylor is more than just 'Officer' Merriss - she is the new Special Projects Coordinator for the EPD. One of the best job perks she has is getting to be a part of the annual trip to Disney World as part of Cops Connecting With Kids. In fact, Taylor and the other chaperones are preparing to take another group of deserving middle school students to the Magic Kingdom next week (June 28th).

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

