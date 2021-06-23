The Latest Scam to Be on the Lookout For: ‘Brushing’

Recently Lower Paxton Police have received several reports of scammers spoofing the department's phone number (717)-657-5656 and using it to contact victims and demand payments and collect information. The police department will never call you and request you make a payment for any fines or costs due and they will not request codes from purchased gift cards. If someone claiming to be from Lower Paxton Twp. Police calls you from the departments number, and you believe there might be something fraudulent going on take the following steps. 1) Get the officers name, including spelling, and badge number. 2) Tell them that you need to verify their request and hang up. 3) Call the Lower Paxton Twp phone number (717) 657-5656 during normal business hours (8am-4pm Monday through Friday) or the County Non-Emergency number (717) 558-6900 and give the information you collected to the staff member or call taker. They will be able to verify if the person who contacted you does in fact work for the department.