It’s been a tough year for New Mexico schoolchildren, but through it all, they have at least had access to meals. That will continue through the summer. The school meal program has been chugging on, month after month. Students who could not attend school in person could go to their school or another site and pick up meals to take home. According to Public Education Department spokesperson Judy Robinson, the total number of meals provided in the 12 months between March 2020 and February 2021 was 32,261,941. That’s 32 million.