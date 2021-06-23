Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Illustrated Discussions of Carolands, Filoli and Ralston Hall

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Mateo County Historical Association will present illustrated discussions on three of the Peninsula’s famous great estates: the newly restored Carolands Chateau of Hillsborough, the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Filoli of Woodside and Notre Dame de Namur University’s Ralston Hall of Belmont, on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. The program is part of the Historical Association’s “Courthouse Docket” lecture series sponsored by Cypress Lawn Heritage Foundation.

