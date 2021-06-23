Cancel
Visual Art

“Recombinant Rebound” 360° Surround Adventure Art Show (June 24-July 4)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecombinant Rebound: Cinechamber reopens June 24 for a limited run. Gray Area is reopening with Recombinant Rebound, featuring the RML Cinechamber, a 360° surround adventure in immersive sound, spatial cinema and sensory strangeness. Come experience two 60+ minute shows of curated works, spanning two decades of panoramic performances created exclusively for the CineChamber’s seamless wrap-around walls and 8-point surround system. Recombinant Rebound transports the audience between haunted metro stations, abstract alienscapes, and earth-orbiting satellites with works by 16 artists, including the premiere of a new solo work in progress by Dimensional Holofonic Sound.

Graham, TXGraham Leader

Graham Art Guild hosting Lake Country Art Show in July

The Graham Art Guild Lake Country Art Show is making its way to the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center next month and welcomes art from guilds and clubs to display their works from a variety of mediums. Cindy Parker, vice president of the Lake Country Art Show, said...
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Art Scene Selections: June 24-July 1

It’s the last weekend to see the Eccles Art Center’s second annual Pride month celebration featuring the “Colors of Pride,” which opened during the June First Friday Art Stroll, where the winners were announced. The competition was open to all artists residing in Utah, with original works in any medium. The “Colors of Pride” exhibit is on display through Saturday, and guests may donate to the Eccles Art Center’s “Show Us Your Pride” fundraiser for Ogden Pride OUTreach and Encircle.
Visual ArtYes Weekly

Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) First Friday coming in July

Oy! All you pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, NC beach bums, ART & fun lovers in general! Looking for a little adventure? Dress the part and navigate to Trade Street Beach on July 1st! The Downtown Arts District Association’s “Summer is HERE Hop” will turn N. Trade Street into “Trade Street Beach” for the July DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop from 7-10 PM.
Louisville, OHCanton Repository

Louisville’s Art and History Gallery presents July Art Show

LOUISVILLE – From July 3 to 5, the Art and History Gallery (The Ahh Gallery) at 120 E. Main St. will open its July Art Show. It will feature new art from Tom Kilpatrick, Cathy Grunder, Linda Christman, Ken Kirkland, Debi Sedey (Artisan Jewelry) and Chrystal Robinson-Shofroth. There will be a meet-the-artist event from 2 to 4 p.m. July 3. Light refreshments will be served.
Edmonds, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds Center for Arts’ Spotlight Summer Series starts June 24

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is sponsoring its first-ever Spotlight Summer Series, kicking off on June 24, 2021. This series of nine events can be experienced via livestream from the location of your choice, in-person in ECA’s theater (open at limited capacity with mask and distancing requirements), or in-person in ECA’s parking lot. Tickets range from $15 to $45 and are on sale now.
Gwynn, VAgazettejournal.net

Events June 24-July 1

CHICKEN DINNER: This year’s Gwynn’s Island Festival was canceled, but the Gwynn’s Island Civic Center will still have its annual chicken dinner. It will be held on a drive-thru basis from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the Gwynn’s Island Civic Center at 1996 Old Ferry Road, Gwynn. Tickets are $14 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under, sold at the door only. For more information, call Jan Bassett at 804-725-7860.
Fairfield, CAVacaville Reporter

June 24, Arts and Entertainment Source: Cole Panther back on the prowl

The pandemic forced musicians in many directions. Some left the business. Some adjusted, investing into technology and its virtual concerts, either live-streamed or pre-recorded. Cole Panther would have none of that. The guitarist/singer/songwriter declined all that is virtual, waiting it out until — whew — he was able to stand...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Arts & Entertainment

Here are the current businesses ranking in the top 5 of the “Arts & Entertainment” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page. Art Gallery. Glass Academy & Batch Gallery. Pontiac Creative Arts Center.
MoviesThe Post and Courier

To-Do List: Columbia arts and entertainment picks (June 23-30)

“To rewrite history”? No. “To right history.” That’s the mission set out by the trailer for “Summer of Soul,” the new documentary directed by Questlove, Roots drummer and all-around music expert. The subject is the Harlem Cultural Festival, the celebration of Black culture and music that featured Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, and many others, and which is often frustratingly reduced to being the “Black Woodstock” because it also took place during the summer of ’69. This corrective intent and focus on Black creativity make it a perfect fit for The Luminal Theater, a nomadic cinema project now based in Columbia, which looks to highlight film and other media from the Black/African diaspora. This week, Luminal hosts a free preview screening of the documentary, which comes to Hulu on July 2. The June 25 showing takes place at 7 p.m. at the Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8. Find out more at luminaltheater.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Jukebox Salsa and Latin Dance Party a Club 93 (SF)

FREE! Come dance salsa, merengue, bachata, reggaeton with us every Friday at Club 93 in SF! It is a casual local spot with great sound system, good community, and drink specials. Have a favorite Salsa or Latin groove? No problem, we got you! We take requests for your favorite salsa...
Facebookfuncheap.com

DoTheBay’s “Harry Potter Trivia Night” w/ Tons of Prizes

DoTheBay hosts virtual Harry Potter Trivia Night on June 30, 2021 at 7pm with tons of prizes and 100% of donations go to good causes. PRIZES TO WIN 🎟️ 4 tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood 🌸 Annie’s Annuals & Perennials $100 Gift Card 🥤 District Tea $50 Gift Card 🌯 Celias by the Beach $50 Gift Card 🥟 Palette Tea House $50 Gift Card 🐟 Pacific Catch $50 Gift Card 🍔 Super Duper Burgers $50 Gift Card 🌮 Uno Dos Tacos $50 Gift Card 🔈 OrigAudio Aurabox 2.0 Speaker, courtesy of Xfinity 🔋 Xfinity x Octoforce 800mAH Power Bank 🔋 Xfinity x Boltron Wireless Charging Pad 🧊 Xfinity x Himalayan Performance Cooler 🥤 Xfinity x YETI Tumbler 💦 Xfinity HydroBottles + More TBA!
Walnut Creek, CAfuncheap.com

sYzYgY Beatbox &; John Rybak + Friends (Walnut Creek)

John Rybak + Friends is back for an evening of acoustic roots, blues, and beats! We’re doing a 1 hour opener for our good friend and freestyler sYzYgY Beatbox!. John Rybak on guitars, harmonicas, vocals, Ben Rivera on electric upright bass + Perry Spinali on fiddle and vocals!. sYzYgY Beatbox...
Musicfuncheap.com

Summer Music Series: Friday Night “City Center Unplugged” (Bishop Ranch)

Summer Music Series: Friday Night “City Center Unplugged” (Bishop Ranch) Celebrate your summer with live music! City Center Unplugged is a Friday evening outdoor music series featuring an array of local bands. It will take place every Friday evening during the summer from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 2nd through Friday, August 27th. Stop by and listen to local small bands perform rock, retro, blues, jazz, and more.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Peace Corps Story Slam: The Language of Friendship

Hear stories about the long-lasting friendships Peace Corps Volunteers made in country during service — with fellow Volunteers, host country neighbors and co-workers, and the woman they bought potatoes from. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they...
TV & Videosdvdtalk.com

Target DVD Prices (June 27th - July 3rd, 2021)

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season $19.99. That's it. Very weak week. And no listing for "Drunk History: The Complete Series". By the way, I saw this and thought it was stupid, but the longer I thought - it warmed on me; do cats appreciate "Yacht Rock"?
EntertainmentThe Post and Courier

To-Do List (June 30-July 7): Fourth of July fireworks, new Columbia Museum of Art exhibit

If you’re looking for the most quintessential Independence Day experience that’s not actually on July 4, you would be hard-pressed to do better than to take in the South Carolina Philharmonic concert at Segra Park on July 3. The combination of minor league baseball stadium, fireworks and a patriotism-and-pops program (the Phil will be playing selections from “Hamilton” and “West Side Story,” among others) should scratch all of the nostalgic itches you might have, and then you can take in the actual holiday safely in your backyard. Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under free), and music starts at 8:30 p.m. More info available at scphilharmonic.com. KYLE PETERSEN.
Musicfuncheap.com

DJ Spun at Monarch (SF)

DJ Spun has taken over dancefloors worldwide over the last 20 years and now he’s coming to Monarch. You don’t want to miss this. Downstairs featuring our NEWLY UPGRADED Void Acoustics audio system, voted one of the top 10 sound systems in the US!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
Alameda, CAfuncheap.com

Kira Soltanovich at the Alameda Comedy Club

Kira Soltanovich is excited to be back in the Bay Area! You’ve seen her on Winsanity on Netflix, she was a regular on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and currently, Kira has her own show on SiriusXM’s channel She’s So Funny. Kira has been a panelist on Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central, has her own Amazon and Showtime comedy specials, and can be seen in her own talk show Let’s Get Sweat where she interviews comedians in her sauna. Kira was a series regular on TruTV’s How To Be A Grownup and was the 2018 winner of the Big Sky Comedy Festival.