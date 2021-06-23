“Recombinant Rebound” 360° Surround Adventure Art Show (June 24-July 4)
Recombinant Rebound: Cinechamber reopens June 24 for a limited run. Gray Area is reopening with Recombinant Rebound, featuring the RML Cinechamber, a 360° surround adventure in immersive sound, spatial cinema and sensory strangeness. Come experience two 60+ minute shows of curated works, spanning two decades of panoramic performances created exclusively for the CineChamber’s seamless wrap-around walls and 8-point surround system. Recombinant Rebound transports the audience between haunted metro stations, abstract alienscapes, and earth-orbiting satellites with works by 16 artists, including the premiere of a new solo work in progress by Dimensional Holofonic Sound.sf.funcheap.com