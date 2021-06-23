“Recombinant Rebound” 360° Surround Adventure Art Show (June 24-July 4)

“To rewrite history”? No. “To right history.” That’s the mission set out by the trailer for “Summer of Soul,” the new documentary directed by Questlove, Roots drummer and all-around music expert. The subject is the Harlem Cultural Festival, the celebration of Black culture and music that featured Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, and many others, and which is often frustratingly reduced to being the “Black Woodstock” because it also took place during the summer of ’69. This corrective intent and focus on Black creativity make it a perfect fit for The Luminal Theater, a nomadic cinema project now based in Columbia, which looks to highlight film and other media from the Black/African diaspora. This week, Luminal hosts a free preview screening of the documentary, which comes to Hulu on July 2. The June 25 showing takes place at 7 p.m. at the Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8. Find out more at luminaltheater.org. JORDAN LAWRENCE.