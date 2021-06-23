Moment’s Online Drop-in Improv Class (SF)

This is an entry-level drop-in improv course open to everyone, accomplished improvisers and beginners alike!. No prior experience necessary! This is Moment’s FREE one hour mental health break! Great for anyone that is craving human connection and wants to try a taste of our popular approach to online improv. Find connection and play games with people from all over the world as you learn life skills in a safe and facilitated environment. Join us for fun as we “”bookend”” your week with improv online!