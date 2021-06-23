Liberated? Redefining Black Freedom for Families
The Willie & Elizabeth Gordon Family Foundation (@WEGFF) is hosting the panel, ‘Liberated? Redefining Freedom for Black Families’. This Livestream panel presentation will be held on Saturday, June 26th 2021 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM (PST). Join our panel of experts to discuss how the definition of liberation has changed over the past few years in light of multiple health, economic, and racial crises and talk about what lessons from history can be passed on to young people.sf.funcheap.com