Mindful Park Chillin’ is a mindfulness practice for all ages/levels/bodies. We meet at the Murphy Windmill in Golden Gate Park (subject to change upon occasion). The first 10-15 minutes will be for creative expression. Optional to free write/draw OR follow a mindful art prompt created by Aubree. No art or writing experience necessary. By putting our thoughts and feelings down on paper, we can begin to reflect, process and release. Everyone is invited but not required to share what they come up with.