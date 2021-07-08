Cancel
Largo, FL

Woman surprised to see 7.421 billion in her account

Posted by 
akki john
 4 days ago

Has it ever happened that when you have checked your balance, suddenly it shows 7.421 billione instead of zero or less dollar? You were also surprised to hear this but it is true.

When a woman living in Florida saw 7.421 billione in her bank account, she was surprised, but later the bank employee informed about the negative balance. In fact, at the end of the month when a woman named Julia Yankowski living in Largo, Florida

When she went to withdraw $ 20 from the ATM, the money did not come out of it, but in the receipt she found 7.421 billione existing balance written, which she was surprised to see.

At the end of the month, we all have very little or no money balance left in our account.

A representative of the bank has confirmed this. The bank representative told that it was not a positive balance, but a negative balance of about one billion dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXAor_0adzXfwr00
7.421 billioneFlickr

The bank clarified that people need to submit proper documents in such situations to avoid freezing of joint bank accounts.

However, it was later revealed that she had never become a billionaire, because 7.421 billione were never transferred to her account.

woman got scared seeing the amount

The woman told in an interview that most people would have thought that she had won the lottery, but on the contrary, she was scared to see the balance. The woman said 'I know I've read stories about those

Those who took money or withdrew money, and then they had to pay it and I will not do it anyway because it is not my money, so I will not take it'.

The woman said in this case that cybercrime has increased these days, so it was a learning experience and hopefully others can also learn from her story.

I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.

Community Policy
