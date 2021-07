McDonald’s has announced plans to hire 20,000 more workers and open 50 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland this year.The fast-food chain plans to set up new franchises in dozens of locations across the country, with 50 new outlets planned in 2021 and another 100 over the following two years.McDonald’s currently employs over 130,000 people in the UK and Ireland.The announcement comes in anticipation of increased demand due to the government’s coronavirus guidelines.The company said the additional hires would not replace the jobs lost throughout the pandemic, but were to prepare for the additional restaurants.Paul Pomroy, CEO, of McDonald’s...