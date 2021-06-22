Cancel
Kissimmee, FL

Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth festival draws crowds in Kissimmee

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth became the 12th federal holiday last week after winning support from Congress and President Joe Biden. A combination of the words June and 19th, Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of enslaved people in the U.S. It was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, in Texas a few months after the Civil War ended and the Emancipation Proclamation could be fully enacted to free people held as prisoners in servitude.

