Now a federal holiday, Juneteenth festival draws crowds in Kissimmee
Juneteenth became the 12th federal holiday last week after winning support from Congress and President Joe Biden. A combination of the words June and 19th, Juneteenth commemorates the liberation of enslaved people in the U.S. It was first celebrated on June 19, 1865, in Texas a few months after the Civil War ended and the Emancipation Proclamation could be fully enacted to free people held as prisoners in servitude.