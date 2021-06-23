Cancel
Eden Valley, MN

Wilmer “Bud” Wendroth, 93, Eden Valley

By WJON Staff
wjon.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 13, 1927 - June 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Church of God in Eden Valley for Wilmer “Bud” Wendroth, age 93, who peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at home in Crosslake. Pastor Anne Fischhaber will officiate and burial will be at the Old Eden Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

wjon.com
