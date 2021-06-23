Susan M. Colgrove, 74, Foley

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Susan M. Colgrove, age 74, who passed away Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.