On June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, Black people of African descent who were enslaved in Texas (which was still under Confederate control until Union troops arrived) were told that slavery had been abolished and that they were free by executive decree. To this day, we recognize and honor the Black and African American experience in the United States, and our ancestors, their sacrifice and the legacy we all share. Learn more about Juneteenth and this year’s celebration in Denver.