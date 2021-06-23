Cancel
What is myocarditis? Signs, symptoms to look for

By Alexandria Hein
foxwilmington.com
 10 days ago

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel is set to meet Wednesday to discuss reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in some COVID-19 mRNA vaccine recipients. Leading up to the meeting, the agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, stressed that it’s a small fraction of recipients, mostly teens and young adults and that the risk for “mild” myocarditis remains “quite rare,” but what exactly is it, and what does it mean for those who do develop it?

