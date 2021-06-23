Cancel
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines effective against Delta variant, study finds

By Alexandria Hein
foxwilmington.com
 10 days ago

Both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines maintained effectiveness against the Delta variant in a recent study, with researchers noting “no evidence of widespread complete escape from neutralization.” The study, of which a pre-proof appeared in Cell, said it would “seem likely from these results” that the vaccines would provide protection against the B.1.617 variant, “though an increase in breakthrough infections may occur as a result of the reduced neutralizing capacity of sera.”

