Redlands City Council meetings to reopen to public

 10 days ago

For the first time since March 2020, meetings of the Redlands City Council will be open to in-person attendance by members of the public beginning with the July 6 meeting. In response to public health restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Council imposed restrictions last year, first limiting public attendance to allow for social distancing at the March 17, 2020, meeting and then closing the meetings to public attendance beginning in April 2020.

