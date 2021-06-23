Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Drinking coffee may reduce risk of getting liver cancer

foxwilmington.com
 11 days ago

A new study brews up some good news for avid coffee drinkers. Consuming three to four cups of joe a day may reduce the risk of liver cancer and other alcohol-related liver diseases, according to findings released Monday in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMC Public Health. Researchers studied the coffee...

foxwilmington.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Instant Coffee#Liver Disease#Food Drink#Bmc Public Health#Brits#The British Liver Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CancerPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Preventing and reducing the risk of skin cancer this summer

An estimated 2,570 new cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are expected this year in New Jersey, according to new figures of The American Cancer Society. The good news is that skin cancer is treatable and preventable. Dr. Arnold Baskies, former chairman of the National Board of...
DrinksKPLC TV

Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says

(CNN) - That morning cup of joe could be doing your liver a favor. A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it. The study also says that the benefits apply to both regular...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

All Types of Coffee May Protect Against Chronic Liver Disease

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All types of coffee appear protective against chronic liver disease, according to a study published online June 22 in BMC Public Health. Oliver J. Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues investigated associations of coffee consumption,...
Public Healthkyma.com

New study shows coffee cuts risk for liver problems

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new study shows that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it. Ground coffee produced the best results in the study, but there were also some benefits to instant coffee. These results helping slow liver problems where the rates of some types of serious liver diseases have surged in the US in recent decades.
FitnessScience Focus

A diet rich in omega-3 could reduce migraines

A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids could reduce migraines, a small study suggests. Researchers found that a diet high in omega-3 – which can be found in supplements and oily fish – could slash persistent headaches by two to four per month. According to the NHS, a healthy, balanced...
Food & DrinksWashington Post

The Big Number: Coffee seen reducing risk of chronic liver disease by 21 percent

Having coffee — ground or instant, caffeinated or decaf — may be good for your liver, reducing your risk of chronic liver disease by 21 percent, compared with those who do not drink coffee. In addition, those who drink three to four cups of coffee a day are roughly half as likely to die of chronic liver disease and 20 percent less likely to develop fatty liver disease (steatosis) or liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma). These findings are based on about a decade of data on nearly a half-million people that was recently published in the journal BMC Public Health. The numbers are in sync with research in recent decades that has found a variety of health benefits for coffee drinkers, although coffee consumption can still come with risks. On the plus side, coffee has been linked to a reduced risk for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, endometrial cancer, Parkinson’s disease and depression, according to the American Heart Association and Harvard’s School of Public Health. But coffee is not for everyone, especially caffeinated coffee, which can be risky for children, pregnant women and people with panic or anxiety disorders. For anyone, too much caffeine can cause jitters, nausea and headaches; boost blood pressure and heart rate; and lead to insomnia. Also, coffee of any sort can lose some of its benefits if too much cream and sugar are added. The latest research also notes that lower risks for liver problems were linked to all types of coffee, even instant — but ground coffee, including espresso, had the biggest effect.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Drinking Coffee Could Benefit Your Heart

If you're one of the 62% of Americans who drink coffee daily, as per the National Coffee Association, then you might have wondered whether it was doing you any good. While there are some people who are better off skipping the java due to pre-existing conditions, professor of nutrition Penny Kris-Etherton agrees that most adults can fit coffee into a healthy diet (via American Heart Association).
CancerMedscape News

Blocking MAGEA3 May Curb Liver Cancer Progression

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Drugs targeting the MAGEA3 gene may help keep low-grade liver tumors from progressing to high-grade, researchers say. "We were surprised that one of the genes most frequently deregulated between tumor areas with different tumor grade is a member of the cancer testis antigens (CTAs) family," Dr. Augusto Villanueva of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City told Reuters Health by email. "These genes are only expressed during gametogenesis and their role in cancer progression is largely unknown."
Public Healthirvineweekly.com

Coffee Protects You From This Disease According To New Research

A new study found a connection between coffee consumption and liver disease. Here’s what you need to know. There’s a lot of information out there regarding coffee and its impact on your health. Recently, a lot of new studies have shown that it’s not all bad when it comes to your caffeine habit; drinking moderate amounts of coffee has been linked with decreased cancer odds, promoting fat burn, and more. Now, there’s a study that links the consumption of coffee with preventing liver disease.
Cancerhealio.com

Liver cancer test algorithm identifies risk for HCC in hepatitis C

Researchers validated a liver cancer risk test algorithm for identifying patients with chronic hepatitis C at low risk for hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a study presented at The Digital International Liver Congress. “HCC is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide; according to the fibrosis stage, guidelines for surveillance...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Gestational Diabetes May Increase Risk for Fetal Hypoxia

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Maternal gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) may increase the risk for fetal hypoxia, according to a study published online June 21 in Acta Diabetologica. Mikko Tarvonen, from the University of Helsinki in Finland, and colleagues examined whether there is an association between ZigZag pattern...
CancerEurekAlert

Poorer survival in obese colorectal cancer patients possibly linked to lower chemotherapy doses

Lugano, Switzerland, 2 July 2021 - Obese patients with colorectal cancer receive lower cumulative doses of adjuvant chemotherapy, relative to their body surface area (BSA), than non-obese patients, show results from a large meta-analysis reported at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 (1). Further findings showed that cumulative relative chemotherapy dose was associated with survival so may explain the poorer survival that has been seen in obese patients receiving adjuvant chemotherapy for colorectal cancer. (2)
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Antacids Aid Blood Sugar Control in People With Diabetes

July 2, 2021 -- A class of drugs widely used to treat heartburn and stomach ulcers improve blood sugar control in patients with diabetes when added to their usual treatment, a new analysis indicates. But the same class of drugs -- known medically as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and including...