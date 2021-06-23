Cancel
London close: Stocks turn weaker in afternoon trading

Life Style Extra
 10 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell back into the red in late trading on Wednesday, after a session which saw investors digesting the latest reading on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.22% at 7,074.06, and the FTSE 250 was off 0.09% at...

www.lse.co.uk
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Little Changed This Afternoon

Energy stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF both climbing about 0.1% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a less than 0.1% gain while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling about 0.1%. Front-month West...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Late Afternoon Trade

Consumer stocks were higher late in regular-hours Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was gaining 0.8%. In company news, J Alexander's (JAX) was nearly 13% higher, easing slightly from a best-ever $13.87 a share that followed...
StocksLife Style Extra

CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock prices rise, bond yields fall on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on. Friday as a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report. signaled a strong end to the second quarter for the world's. largest economy, while U.S. bond yields fell as investors. worried about the Federal Reserve's response. Data showed U.S. job growth...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Moody's raises GSK outlook to stable as tips debt cut amid spin-off

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Friday upped its outlook for GlaxoSmithKline PLC, after the pharmaceutical firm laid out its strategic vision last week. The ratings agency now has a stable outlook for GSK, raised from negative. It affirms its A2 long-term senior unsecured rating. "Today's outlook change follows...
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels

To read the full equity forecast, including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!. Much like the end of Q1, GBP/USD is closing Q2 on a rather sour note. The pair rejected 1.4240-50 yet again, making it look increasingly like a double top. A sharp deceleration in the Pound following a hawkish twist by the Federal Reserve has made positioning in GBP somewhat cleaner with longs liquidated. However, this point is variable for the Pound, particularly with monetary policy tightening and a strong UK economic outlook very much reflected in the price (OIS markets price BoE hike in Q3 22). As such, it would take a move below 1.3800 to gain momentum towards the 200DMA (1.3622), where buyers are likely to sit in waiting from 1.3670 (Mar-Apr double bottom). On the flip side, the pivotal 1.40 handle may act to cap the upside, making it the first target for bulls to overcome. Should Cable break above the even figure the worst of the struggle in the second and third quarters may be past. That said, Q3 is likely to be a much choppier affair with FX markets experiencing heightened sensitivity to economic data. As it stands, risks are more geared towards dips to 1.3670 and 1.3622 rather than a break of the Feb/June peak where we are more likely to meet firm demand.
BusinessMetro International

London Stock Exchange confident Refinitiv deal will deliver

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group is confident the integration of its $27 billion deal for Refinitiv, a data and analytics company, will pay off for the bourse despite recent challenges, Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Friday. “We’re in a strong financial position,” Schwimmer told an online...
EconomyNBC Miami

European Stocks Inch Higher as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Report

Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls to have grown by 706,000 jobs in June, with the unemployment rate falling from 5.8% to 5.6%, according to a Dow Jones survey. Though the headline jobs figure is a key economic indicator, traders will likely be scrutinizing the change in average hourly earnings for any sudden uptick in wages.
Stocksinvesting.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.27%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Durables, Healthcare and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 0.27%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 0.32%. The best performers of the session on...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Watchstone Grp Share News

IN BRIEF: Polygon Global makes mandatory takeover offer for Watchstone. TRADING UPDATES: Superdry optimistic; Virgin Wines toasts demand surge. IN BRIEF: Watchstone plans AQSE entry as it pursues litigation assets. UK TRADING UPDATE SUMMARY: Sensyne App Used In Oxford Covid Study. UK Shareholder Meetings Calendar - Next 7 Days. UK...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks higher to kick off Q3 with payrolls on deck

* Energy tops S&P sector gainers; staples sole decliner. July 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS HIGHER TO KICK OFF Q3 WITH PAYROLLS ON DECK (1605. EDT/2005 GMT) Major...
Stockskfgo.com

Chipmakers lift European shares, banks cap gains

(Reuters) – European shares ended slightly higher on Friday on a boost from chipmakers, although gains were capped by weak bank stocks and growing concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to close at 456.81 points, with technology stocks rising 1.1%. Semiconductor...
Marketsinvesting.com

Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.59%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.59%. The best performers of the session on the S&P/ASX 200 were Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL), which...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dig in near record highs ahead of U.S. payrolls

* Markets expect U.S. payroll gains of around 700,000. (Reuters) - Stocks held near record highs on Friday as investors waited to see if U.S. payroll figures will alter their bets on when central banks row back on pandemic stimulus and whether inflation is here to stay. The STOXX index...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit three-month highs on Thursday but traded within narrow. ranges as investors looked to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for clues on whether the Federal Reserve. will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Slights gains ahead of US non-farm payrolls data

(Sharecast News) - UK stocks have started the session on the front foot ahead of the release of the monthly US non-farm payrolls report later in the session. As of 0917 BST, the FTSE 100 was adding 0.27% or 19.09 points to 7,144.19. The FTSE 250 meanwhile was up 0.35%...