The three members of the Goon Sax bonded as Brisbane teenagers over post-punk classics by the Pastels and the Raincoats, forming their band originally as kind of a joke that might not last six months. Now, three albums in, the band has made a bold, surprising statement in Mirror II, an album that showcases three very different songwriting sensibilities and significantly expands the scrappy, jittery aesthetic that the Goon Sax has presented up to now. Two of the band’s members—Louis Forster and James Harrison—joined us to discuss their latest record, working with John Parish, their year in quarantine and how a trio of Aussie record collectors somehow didn’t know all that much about Louis’ dad’s band, the Go-Betweens. | j kelly.