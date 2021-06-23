The Goon Sax
Brisbane trio The Goon Sax have announced the forthcoming release of their third studio album, Mirror II. The collection will be released on July 9th via Matador/Beggars Group. It is the band's first full-length release since signing to the U.S. label. To celebrate the announcement, The Goon Sax have released the lead single, "In The Stone", along with a music video directed by Mara Palena. The album was recorded with longtime PJ Harvey producer John Parish at Geoff Barrow's Invada Studios in Bristol.