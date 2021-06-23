Have an opinion? Add your comment below. “Colorado” is the newest single from the German duo, Milky Chance. It is their first fully independent release on their own Muggelig Records label. Written and recorded in a flash of inspiration, the track mixes indie rock grit with electro-pop shine, layering interlocking guitar and synthesizer hooks as it transforms the pain of heartbreak into something utterly transcendent and anthemic. Where much of Milky Chance’s earlier work incorporated acoustic reggae and folk influences, “Colorado” pulls more from the punk world, with a driving, muscular arrangement and raw, searing lyrics. “We had it all but what do I know,” Rehbein sings, balancing frustration and disappointment in equal measure. “I try to push away the sorrow / But today it’s too late / I’ll try tomorrow.”