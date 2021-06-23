Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Jesus Christ heals a man

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we see the gospel spreading across Judea. Peter is traveling throughout the region, and Luke first gives us an account of his activity in the town of Lydda. There Peter encounters a man named Aeneas, who had been bedridden for 8 years due to paralysis. Peter says to him, “Aeneas, Jesus Christ heals you; rise and make your bed.” And immediately he rose.

onlinemadison.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Of God#Resurrection Of Jesus#Love Of God#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Avoid having Bible ignorance

The Bible says, “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivers him out of them all (Psalm 34:19).”. The way of thinking and preaching today is that because we are a Christian believer and walk upright before God that we are supposed to be exempt from afflictions; that we are to have plenty of money, never be broke, never be sick and have heaven on earth. Sad to say, there are some who paint a “happy go lucky” picture for Christian believers, telling them that life is supposed to be one way for the Christian and that’s only the perfect life. And that every negative thing comes from the devil.
ReligionPride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Much is said about Mark’s Gospel as it has become for the field of New Testament not simply ‘the center’ Gospel but ‘The First’ written of The Three ‘Synoptic Gospels’. The urgency of Mark is an easily identifiable theme; where the word ‘immediately’ can be seen eight times in just...
Religionoc-breeze.com

Message from Neighborhood Church: Let’s get outside

Romans 1:20 For His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So, they are without excuse. Psalms 19:1-2 The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims...
ReligionCourier-Times

Faith Perspective:“Christ and the Family”

It happens every day: Two people fall in love, they’re engaged, they enjoy showers and gifts, they’re married and raise a family, then, due to situations and circumstances, it hits – divorce! How can this be prevented? What then, is the answer to today’s family?. The psalmist said, “Except the...
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

The First Church of Christ Woodbridge

The First Church of Christ is eager to welcome you to our on-site Worship Services taking place every Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. inside the Meetinghouse. The Zoom Option remains available for the time being. To receive an invite, please email the office or log on to our website and add your name to our church email list. All people in the community are welcome in person or via Zoom.
ReligionBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET's JOHN COOPER: 'The Entire Point Of Me Playing Music Is To Share My Faith In Jesus Christ'

In a new interview with the "Trevor Talks" podcast, John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, spoke about how a promoter on a mainstream tour bluntly told him once to "stop talking about Jesus" if he wanted to one day be in one of the biggest rock groups in the world. "I shouldn't say it was an ultimatum, because it's not that he had the power to give me all those dreams," John explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But he did say that. He was, like, 'Look, this is what I believe. This is what a lot of people are saying. We think you could be the next biggest band in the world.' Now, look, I don't believe that I could have been the biggest band in the world, but that's what he was saying. [He said] 'But you need to stop talking about Jesus so much.'"
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Have faith, a new day is coming

Days have a way of resembling one another, reimbursing remembrances of times past. They bring the essence of good times and bad, good emotions and bad. They are triggers from the past, and some do not regard them as they can cause one to be stagnant and complacent. They are the essence of times waking the soul and heart to once again stand and relive places and times that have been long passed.
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Brenda & The Bible: MIND YOUR HEART

I love the aroma of tomatoes ripening on the vine!!! It reminds me of the small farm I grew up on and it also brings to mind this column from a few years ago that is still so close to my heart … and actually yours. I hope you enjoy it …
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: God is with you wherever you go

God’s Word in Joshua 1:9 tells us, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified and do not be overwhelmed, because the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”. Just imagine what it must have been like to be Joshua when God spoke...
Religionjacksonprogress-argus.com

MORRIS: Jesus heals all who will hear him

Matthew 13 tells of a large crowd that assembled by the Sea of Galilee to hear Jesus speak. After His discourse, His disciples asked why He used parables. He explained it with these words (v. 15): “For the heart of this people has become dull, and with their ears they scarcely hear... ”
ReligionSalisbury Post

Letter: God is watching, and he’s disgusted

What in the bajebas is going on with our society? Has respect for the deceased disappeared? Webster should strike morals from the dictionary and dedicate a full page to greed. I was traveling Jake Alexander Boulevard Saturday during a funeral procession. So, I put on my emergency flashers and pulled into the turn lane (after I made it there through the horn-blowing and middle fingers). Nobody, I mean nobody, stopped in respect. I was flabbergasted. I waited until the last car with lights on.
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: Broken Down to Be Built Up!

“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, And a time to die; A time to plant, And a time to pluck what is planted; A time to kill, And a time to heal; A time to break down, And a time to build up; A time to weep, And a time to laugh; A time to mourn, And a time to dance.”
Religionthejacksonpress.org

The “What” in Sharing Our Faith

Alan came to me for advice on how to deal with his fear of public speaking. Like so many others, his heart would begin to race, his mouth would feel sticky and dry, and his face would flush bright red. Glossophobia is among the most common social fears people have—many even joke that they’re more fearful of public speaking than of dying! To help Alan conquer his fear of not “performing” well, I suggested he focus on the substance of his message instead of how well he’d deliver it.
ReligionMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Above the Sun: Choose freedom in Christ

After 14 years, this is the last week I will be writing my column. Youth ministry has become more demanding and I will be using more of my time in that area. Our Family Life Minister, Steve Parker, will be taking my place as a columnist. He is a very experienced minister and counselor, whose column I hope you will find in the days ahead. Steve is a very creative writer who I know you will enjoy reading.
Religionky-news.com

Rely on the Lord

Who can you trust? Who in your life have you found that you can rely on? Who has proven themselves faithful, consistent, and ever present in your time of need? How many people have you found that you can depend upon in a time of desperation? How many people make themselves available to you during a difficult or troubling time? To be honest, most people are uncomfortable around trouble that does not involve or affect them. But I have to testify that in the decades in which I have known and served the Lord Jesus Christ, there has never been a circumstance in which He has failed to supply all that I required. Every bill has been paid. Every financial need has been met. Every sickness that attached itself to my physical frame has been overcome. Every sorrow has been eased and every difficult issue has been resolved. Of highest import, every failure, every sin, every act of stupidity, did not exasperate Him or chase Him away. I have found a sure Savior, a righteous redeemer, and a constant companion. He has not helped me because of my goodness, my faithfulness, or my consistency. All these attributes belong solely to Him. To Jesus, my precious friend, to you alone will I pledge my trust.
Religionthedesertreview.com

The Obedient Christ

“And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:8) The only begotten Son of God substituted Himself for all humanity to save them from the righteous judgment of a thrice-holy Creator. Jesus found Himself “in...
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: The armor of God

(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, 1-800-346-8798, tcacustomerservicetribpub.com.) (ATTENTION EDITORS: 1 photo accompanies this column. FILENAME: my-answer-armor-20210705.jpg) My Answer: The armor of God. From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham. Q: What does it mean to put on the whole armor of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy