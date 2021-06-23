DUNCAN/The Apostle Paul’s heart for his co-laborers in Christ

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTurn with me in your Bibles to Colossians 4:7-18. This concluding word is among the richest in all the Apostle Paul's letters. In this epilogue, the Apostle Paul reveals something of his own heart, his concern for the church there at Colossae. The personal references tell you that this church is more to Paul than simply someone, or some body of people that he is interested in. He’s concerned about them individually. He gives individual words of encouragement and instruction and admonition. Though there are many items that we could explore, I'd like to point to four things that this passage teaches us about the character of the Apostle Paul, and which are transferable characteristics that God expects of all fulfilled Christians. First, the fulfilled Christian has a genuine concern for people. Secondly, the fulfilled Christian shares his ministry. Thirdly, the fulfilled Christian appreciates and supports his co-workers. Fourthly and finally, the fulfilled Christian is single-minded in his spiritual focus.

