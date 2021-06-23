Cancel
Charleston, SC

Lake Jocassee is a destination of a lifetime

thedanielislandnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the screened porch of our villa, we had a clear view of the expansive lake. “I can’t believe I’ve lived in South Carolina for 40 years and I’m just discovering Lake Jocassee,” our friend Ron enthused. Even another friend who had gone to Clemson just 30 minutes away wasn’t sure where it was. Maybe that’s because the wild, remote Jocassee Gorges area, which borders both South Carolina and Georgia, is surrounded by 150,000 acres of protected forests and there’s almost no place to stay on the waterfront except Devils Fork State Park.

thedanielislandnews.com
