Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2020 | Great Performances

A jewel set in Surrey, Grange Park Opera house was the scene for Rimsky-Korsakov’s drama. Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera The Maid of Pskov was re-named to suit most people’s familiarity with the despot who was Tsar of Russia during the 16th century, but the evening as a whole is more concerned with the actual ‘maid’ of the original title, here featuring in the Prologue which tells the story of her paternity and childhood. That prologue is a touch over-long, allowing a bit too much emoting, but it features at least one notable performance, that of Liubov Sokolova as Olga’s nurse Vlasyevna.