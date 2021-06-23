Cancel
Performing Arts

Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2020 | Great Performances

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFri. Jun. 25 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy the orchestra’s performance of selections by Strauss, Puccini and more from Schönbrunn Palace. With the concert event delayed until Sep. 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 performance shutdown, the 2020 Summer Night Concert features guest conductor Valery Gergiev, joined by superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann of the Metropolitan Opera, performing a repertoire of works drawn from the concert stage, ballet, opera and film to celebrate the concert's theme of love.

Jonas Kaufmann
