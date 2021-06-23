Cancel
Movies

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021

dvdtalk.com
 13 days ago

L'Amour Braque -aka- Mad Love (Blu-ray) The Movie:Andrzej Zulawski's L'Amour Braque is influenced by, if not entirely based on, Dostoyevsky's novel The Idiot. It tells the story of a damned love triangle and its three participants, those being an 'idiot' named Leo (Francis Huster), Mary (Sophie Marceau), and Mickey (Tcheky Karyo), a gangster. It begins with a hyper stylish scene involving a bank heist and works its way through the basics of The Idiot until it reaches its inevitable and violent finish. It uses the conventions of the love triangle film, mixes in some European gangster film elements (which are decidedly different than your average American gangster film) and wraps it all up with sex and style all at a very quick pace.Zulawski's adaptation is very much a comic book come to life. It's as colorful and flamboyant as any pulp tale you could care to name and its rich with visual flair and ...Read the entire review »

forum.dvdtalk.com
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – 48 Hrs. (1982)

Starring Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O’Toole, James Remar, Sonny Landham, and David Patrick Kelly. Eddie Murphy’s break-out hit 48 Hrs. arrives again on Blu-ray, this time sporting greatly improved image quality thanks to a new 4K remaster, along with two new bonus features. It’s a worthwhile upgrade for those who have the earlier disc.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

48 Hrs. Joins Paramount Presents Blu-ray Line

48 Hrs., the Walter Hill film starring Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy, became the 19th title to join the Paramount Presents line on Blu-ray. This film kickstarted the buddy cop genre and cinema would never be the same. Even though a 1974 film predates it, history looks to the 1982 comedy as the first. But it’s fair to say that without 48 Hrs., there is no Beverly Hills Cop, Bad Boys, Rush Hour, and even though it stars an antisemitic bigot, Lethal Weapon. But genre history aside, the film launched Eddie Murphy’s film career. If Walter Hill hadn’t been dating a talent agent at the time, Eddie Murphy might not have been cast in the film. Behind the scenes, Paramount wasn’t a fan of the Eddie Murphy when they saw his work in the dailies. They wanted to fire him. However, Hill and Nolte fought to keep Murphy in the film. The rest is history and 48 Hrs. became one of the top grossing films of 1982.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Cher At ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Are Cher‘s friends and family fearing the worst after the icon was diagnosed with a rare illness? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story. Cher ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’?. The tabloid noted Cher had been afflicted with the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Britney Spears’ ex husband Jason Alexander says testimony ‘didn’t even scratch surface of the abuse’ in conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander allegedly claimed her testimony 'didn't even scratch the surface of the abuse' in her conservatorship. The @FreeBritneyLive Twitter account claimed to have an "exclusive statement" from Jason, 38. According to the statement from @FreeBritneyLive, Britney’s first husband was supposedly "forced to sign an NDA" but...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

Take one of the greatest directors to pick up a megaphone and pair him with an actor widely lauded as one of the most talented, acclaimed and popular movie stars of the modern era, and you’re almost guaranteed a certain level of quality. Based on their reputations, then, it’s no surprise that the collaborations between Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have almost always delivered.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter faces a new controversy

After the strong statements of Katie Lung, Harry Potter faces a new scandal after the new statements of a member of the cast. Since it came to the cinema, Harry Potter became one of the most important sagas in cinema. In this way, the years go by but the franchise continues to be a great success. However, it appears that not all of the cast members had such a great time filming the movies. An actress revealed a sad reality that she had to live.
Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – June 23rd

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Bob Fosse, choreographer and director (A Chorus Line) was born on this date 1927. Country singer June Carter Cash was born on this date in 1929. Olympic athlete Wilma Rudolph was born on...
Books & Literaturewsgw.com

Book excerpt: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

After earning Academy Awards for his screenplays for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained,” as well as a nomination for writing “Inglourious Basterds,” filmmaker Quentin Tarantino earned another screenplay nomination for his 2019 period film, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” A witty and densely-plotted exploration of the film and television industry in the late 1960s, the story told of a fading TV western star, Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), whose path will cross with that of his next-door neighbor, rising star Sharon Tate – and a trio of Charles Manson acolytes armed for trouble.
Moviesdvdtalk.com

Target DVD Prices (July 4th - 10th, 2021)

"Almost Famous - Music From The Motion Picture" exclusive vinyl $34.99. That's it. Nothing else. Quite a lackluster week. All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:57 PM. Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers For 7 July Revealed!

The bold and beautiful is one of the series that has a big fanbase and people are always on the edge when it comes to the show, it is a show that is going to make you feel a little more stylish and the reason is pretty simple that the fashion-inspired PYT’s and CEO’s are always looking pretty sharp and if you are planning to watch the series then it’s not too late and if you are falling behind then we are here to assist you to provide you with all of the information that is required by the audiences, we are going to be providing you with daily recaps and are going to make you updated about the recent happenings.
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Richard Donner Remembered: Jeff Cohen, Who Played Chunk in 'Goonies,' On Director's Astounding Generosity

Jeff Cohen first met Richard Donner while making “The Goonies,” the 1985 adventure classic about a group of misfit kids hunting for treasure. Cohen played Chunk, a mischevious preteen who loves ice cream and prank calls. Decades later, he credits Donner with coaxing out his performance, but Cohen owes more to the late director than a memorable role in an iconic film. Donner and his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, paid his college tuition and provided a critical source of emotional and financial support when he needed it the most.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Celebritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Richard Donner tributes pour in from Spielberg, Gibson, other filmmakers

Richard Donner, the filmmaker best known for his effortless mix of action and comedy in the “Lethal Weapon” series, “Superman” and “The Goonies,” died Monday in Los Angeles at age 91, his family said through a Warner Bros. spokesperson. The cause of death was not immediately known. Steven Spielberg, who...

