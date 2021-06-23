Cancel
Tony Khan Revealed Which AEW Gimmick He Was Not A Fan Of

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on Pardon My Take to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he noted that he wasn’t a fan of Matt Hardy’s “Broken” gimmick. “A great example I think would be, and he would be totally fine with me saying this, I...

www.ewrestlingnews.com
