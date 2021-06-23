Cancel
WWE

2 More Matches Added To Saturday Night’s AEW Dynamite Broadcast

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW has announced two matches for this Saturday night’s episode of Dynamite. We’ll see Kris Statlander vs. The Bunny, as well as Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin. This will be a rematch from their match on AEW Dark last month. Following this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company...

www.ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Sydal
Kenny Omega
#Aew Dynamite#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Aew Dark#Aew Dynamite#Aew Championship Match#Tnt#Gm Tonykhan#Callmekrisstat#Theblade#Dantemartin
