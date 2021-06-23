Crash Involving Pedestrian Causes Saw Mill River Parkway Closure
This story has been updated.
A serious crash caused the closure of a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.
A pedestrian was stuck near McLean Avenue, according to Westchester County Police.
The crash closed all three northbound lanes from the New York City line to the Yonkers Avenue/Cross County Parkway interchange starting at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
