Crash Involving Pedestrian Causes Saw Mill River Parkway Closure

A serious crash has caused the closure of a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester. Photo Credit: Photo by the Blowup on Unsplash

This story has been updated.

A serious crash caused the closure of a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

A pedestrian was stuck near McLean Avenue, according to Westchester County Police.

The crash closed all three northbound lanes from the New York City line to the Yonkers Avenue/Cross County Parkway interchange starting at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.