Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

A diet rich in sugar and fat may contribute to psoriasis symptoms

By Tracey Romero
phillyvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImbalances in the gut's microbiome – the microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract – caused by a high sugar and fat diet may heighten the symptoms of inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis, a new study suggests. The researchers say that eating a more balanced diet could help restore the gut's...

www.phillyvoice.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Skin Conditions#Skin Diseases#Skin Lesions#Western#Uc Davis Health#Harvard Health#Photochemotherapy#Uvb Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diabetes
Related
FitnessMedicalXpress

Combining low-salt, DASH diets may reduce cardiac damage

(HealthDay)—Dietary interventions, like the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and low sodium consumption, can improve cardiovascular risk factors in a relatively short time period, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Stephen P. Juraschek, M.D., Ph.D.,...
FitnessPost-Bulletin

HEALTH FUSION: Fat, sugar and psoriasis

Sugar and fat. They taste so good. But a study reveals that the Western diet, which is high in sugar and fat, alters the bacteria in your gut — your microbiome. It #causes inflammation, which may contribute to inflammatory skin and related joint diseases. Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The researchers,...
FitnessNY Daily News

Study finds correlation between high-fat Western diet and pain

The Western diet is associated with many ills, and now chronic pain may be added to the list. Fats provide important health benefits, but they can be too much of a good thing. Most people eat too many omega-6 fats and not enough omega-3. A new study looks at the potential for omega-6 fats’ influence on neuropathic pain in people with diabetes and other conditions.
NutritionPosted by
SlashGear

Replacing vegetable oils with fish fat may be key for migraine sufferers

If you’re someone who suffers from migraines, you may benefit from reducing the number of vegetable oils in your diet and replacing them with fish fat. That’s according to a new study published by the NIH’s National Institute on Aging, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
DietsMedscape News

Calories May Outweigh Nutrients in Diets for Fatty Liver

Intermittent calorie restriction offers only modest advantages over a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet (LCHF) for treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), researchers say. The intermittent diet offers more benefit for liver stiffness and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and might be easier to maintain, said Magnus Holmer, MD, head of the Hepatology...
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

Fat Shaming and Toxic Diet Culture Are Rampant in Yoga. It’s Time to Push Back

With summer upon us, I am bracing myself for the slew of “bikini body” posts, fad diets, and general toxic diet culture and fat-shaming messages that have become prevalent in health and wellness. Typically these feature white, thin, cis-gendered, able-bodied people, held up as an unattainable ideal that the rest of us should all strive toward. When diversity is included it’s often a thin, able-bodied, BIPOC women—which can feel tokenistic, instead of intersectional or inclusive.
Skin Carewomenfitness.net

Poor Diet: A Contributing Factor in Acne

Acne (pimples) are caused by bacteria and other irritants embedded underneath the skin’s oil glands and hair follicles. It is generally a result of improper hygiene and poor diet, i.e., excessive amounts of processed, fatty and fried foods, as well as dairy, meat and sugar. A healthful diet rich in natural whole foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans is the first recommendation for treating acne.
DietsUnion Leader

Drs. Oz & Roizen: Plant-based or low-fat: Which is the better diet?

Q: I’ve have been diagnosed with mild atherosclerosis, and my doctor says I have to improve my diet. Is it more important to eat a low-fat diet or a plant-based one? — Jason D., Sioux Falls, S.D. A: We’re glad you’re interested in taking steps to reverse your developing cardiovascular...
Weight LossNature.com

The effects of low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets vs. low-carbohydrate, high-fat diets on weight, blood pressure, serum liquids and blood glucose: a systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Our aim was to determine the relative effectiveness of two dietary macronutrient patterns (LFHC (low-fat, high-carbohydrate) diets and LCHF (low-carbohydrate, high-fat) diets) on weight loss and cardiovascular risk factors. We searched four databases including MEDLINE, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science to identify the eligible studies on March 13, 2020. Randomized clinical trials (RCT) were included which compared the effect of two diets (LFHC and LCHF) on weight loss, blood pressure, serum liquids, and blood glucose in overweight or obesity adults. Standardized mean difference (SMD) and 95% confidence interval (CI) were used for the pooled results. This paper included eleven studies involving 739 participants. Compared with LFHC diets, LCHF diets had a greater effect on weight loss (SMD = –1.01 kg; 95% CI –1.99 to –0.04, p = 0.04) and HDL-cholesterol changes (SMD = 0.82 mmol/l; 95% CI 0.43 to 1.21, p < 0.0001), but a smaller effect on total cholesterol decrease (SMD = 0.63 mmol/l; 95% CI 0.18–1.08, p = 0.006) and LDL-cholesterol decrease (SMD = 0.59 mmol/l; 95% CI 0.11–1.18, p = 0.05). Between the two groups, changes in lean mass, fat mass, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, triglycerides, and glucose were non-significant. To conclude, both diets are effective for weight control and reduction of cardiovascular risk factors. And further studies with long-term follow-up are needed to confirm our results.
Weight Losshealthcanal.com

Vitamin D Dosage For Weight Loss: How Much & Can It Help?

Did you know the sunshine vitamin produced in our skin also burns body fat? Yes, you read it right. Apart from building strong bones, brightening up our mood, and boosting the immune system, vitamin D also helps us lose weight. Consuming adequate amounts of vitamin D would aid in weight loss. It Is a fat-soluble vitamin in the family of compounds that comprise D1, D2, D3.
Healthhealthnewshub.org

Study: How to Burn Fat, Lower Blood Sugar by Eating Chocolate

In one of the year’s pinch-me scientific moments, chocolate with breakfast or even before bedtime helped burn fat and lower blood sugar in a study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The chocolatey asterisk, however, was the study’s limitations: It analyzed 19 postmenopausal women in a randomized, controlled crossover...
FitnessHealthline

What’s the Best Diet for Children with Psoriasis?

If certain foods trigger your child’s psoriasis, avoiding those foods may help limit their symptoms. A balanced diet may reduce your child’s risk of other health conditions linked with psoriasis, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Encourage your child to eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables,...
Skin CarePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason What You Eat Affects Your Skin

It's almost as though nature is out to get us sometimes. (With all the pollution and waste, it's not really surprising though, is it?) But was there really any need to naturally make junk food so enticing and vegetables so boring in comparison? Think how strong and pumped with vitality we'd be if it was the other way around! And how much better our skin would look if pizza and burgers made us dewy and glowing.
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

6 Foods That Will Rev Your Liver Metabolism and Burn Stubborn Belly Fat

Shrink your waistline with tasty treats! Here are six foods that are sure to speed your liver metabolism and burn belly fat. Snacking on one cup of berries (fresh or frozen) daily could melt four pounds — and three inches — off your waistline this month! That’s the word from Cleveland Clinic researchers, who say that berry compounds (carotenoids) switch on the genes that help you quickly break down stored abdominal fat for fuel.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study: New Link Between High Fat Diet, Colon Cancer

Further, the ISCs reside in a series of regularly folded valleys of the gut, which the researchers call crypts. A new study led by researchers at Arizona State University indicates that a diet high in fat can trigger a series of molecular events that can cause intestinal and colon cancer, as published in the journal Cell Reports.
Fitnessmarthastewart.com

Eating This Type of Diet Can Reduce Chronic Pain and Inflammation—and You Don't Have to Give Up Pasta or Wine

Chronic inflammation has been linked to a whole host of health issues, including many of the leading causes of death in the U.S. (heart disease, Alzheimer's disease and cancer, to name a few). So it's no wonder scientists are constantly searching for the best anti-inflammatory foods and lifestyle habits—and anything related to the topic that might help us keep this internal inflammation at bay.