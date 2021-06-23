General Motors and Shell offer renewable energy solutions to US homeowners, EV owners and suppliers

General Motors Co. said Friday it will enter an investment and commercial agreement with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to secure U.S.-sourced lithium needed for its electric vehicle program in a way that will reduce carbon emissions. "This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds," GM said in a statement. The car maker is expecting much of the lithium to come from CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, located in Imperial, California. GM expects to be the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in the project, though it did not offer details. For now, most of the lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is mined and processed overseas. GM shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 42% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.