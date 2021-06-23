Cancel
Energy Industry

General Motors and Shell offer renewable energy solutions to US homeowners, EV owners and suppliers

General Motors and Shell, through its wholly owned subsidiary MP2 Energy, LLC (“Shell”), are collaborating to provide comprehensive energy solutions programs to GM’s customers and supply chain partners, including fixed-rate home energy plans backed by 100 percent renewable energy resources. This program is currently available for eligible owners of Chevrolet,...

General Motors
NYSE
Electric Vehicles
Cadillac
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Cars
California StateArs Technica

General Motors looks to California for its next lithium supply

The world's automakers are going to need a jaw-dropping amount of lithium as they transition to building electric vehicles en masse. Lithium isn't exactly rare, but analysts say that the mining industry isn't really prepared for the coming level of demand as companies like Tesla seek to lock up tens of thousands of tons of lithium salts a year from places like Australia and China.
MarketWatch

General Motors to source U.S.-based lithium for EV batteries in a way that will lower carbon emissions

General Motors Co. said Friday it will enter an investment and commercial agreement with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to secure U.S.-sourced lithium needed for its electric vehicle program in a way that will reduce carbon emissions. "This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds," GM said in a statement. The car maker is expecting much of the lithium to come from CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, located in Imperial, California. GM expects to be the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in the project, though it did not offer details. For now, most of the lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is mined and processed overseas. GM shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 42% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
General Motors invests in company extracting lithium from the Salton Sea

General Motors announced Friday that it is investing in a company working to extract lithium from the Salton Sea. The multimillion-dollar investment in Controlled Thermal Resources, based in Imperial Valley, will provide a key resource as the Detroit auto maker strives to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. “Lithium is...
GM inks lithium sourcing and investment deal with Controlled Thermal

California project eyes 2024 start, 20,000 mt/year hydroxide capacity. General Motors reached a strategic investment and commercial collaboration deal July 2 with Controlled Thermal Resources that will allow the automaker to source US-produced lithium for its electric vehicle batteries. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
SALTON SEA: Hell's Kitchen to Produce Lithium for GM's Electric Vehicles

Controlled Thermal Resources has inked an agreement with General Motors to supply the automaker with lithium from the company’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development, located in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, once it begins operations in 2024, according to a CTR press release on Friday, July 2. The agreement...
SlashGear

GM just cut a big deal to tackle EV’s dirty secret

GM plans to use US-sourced lithium in its next-generation batteries for electric vehicles, tapping a new – and potentially less environmentally damaging – supply for the essential but controversial metal. Lithium batteries are a key part of EV expansion, both for GM and indeed all automakers looking to electrification, but the rare metal has some significant drawbacks along with it.
Global Buying Solutions for Domestic Raw Material Suppliers

The global trade industry is having a crisis. The shortage of computer chips, for example, fueled by high demand for home office equipment, is wreaked by logistics and supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic. With previous U.S. government sanctions on Chinese technology companies coupled with chaos on the seas like extreme weather events and even blocked canals, it’s no wonder the world is seeing shortages of many essential resources.
General Motors (GM) to Source U.S.-Based Lithium for EV Batteries

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors (NYSE: GM) has agreed to form a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to secure local and low-cost lithium. This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing and lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds.
General Motors Reveals Q2 Sales Rose 40% But Missed Analyst Expectations

General Motors (GM) reported a 40% increase in second-quarter U.S. sales and attributed the increase to a rise in SUV demand. But even with the increase, U.S. sales for the Detroit automaker missed analyst expectations as a shortage of semiconductor chips impacts production and dealer inventories. GM reported sales of...
Ascend receives quality award from General Motors

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has received the General Motors 2020 Supplier Quality Excellence Award for its Pensacola, Florida, polyamide 66 plant. The award recognizes GM suppliers who meet or exceed the company's rigorous quality performance criteria and support multiple functions across GM's organization. Ascend, the...
EV supplier to invest millions in area

WARREN TOWNSHIP — An Ohio company that manufactures a variety of products in the transportation industry plans to invest up to $7.5 million to build and equip a new factory here to make doors for General Motors and Rivian electric vehicles. Carey-based Transglobal Inc. won Trumbull County commissioners’ approval for...
General Motors commits $25 million to promote equity in EV transition

Detroit — General Motors Co. is creating a $25 million Climate Equity Fund that will focus on closing equity gaps, or disparities, as the auto industry transitions to electric and emissions-free vehicles, CEO Mary Barra announced Tuesday. Barra discussed the initiative during the Aspen Ideas Festival, saying it responds to...
TheStreet

Building On Ambitious EV Strategy, General Motors Calls For 'Equitable Climate Action' And Launches New Fund Aimed At Advancing Climate Equity

New $25 million climate-equity-focused philanthropic fund to complement GM's $35 billion investment in EV and AV programs globally through 2025. GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reinforces the need for equity considerations as the industry accelerates toward an all-electric future. GM reinforces its focus on bringing its current workforce along...
Audacy

General Motors recalls 380,000+ SUVs over suspension problem

(WWJ/AP) -- If you’re driving an older General Motors SUV, your vehicle might fall under a widespread recall from the auto company. The Associated Press reports that GM is recalling over 380,000 SUVs in the United States in order to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. Many of the vehicles are being recalled for the second time.
Jack Morton Worldwide Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

Jack Morton Worldwide was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.
General Motors' Baojun E300 Relaunched As Baojun KiWi EV

At the end of June 2020, SAIC-GM-Wuling officially launched the Baojun E300 EV as the first new-era electric vehicle from General Motors’ youngest brand in China, debuting its new logo and design language for zero-emission vehicles. Now, exactly one year later, the joint venture is relaunching the E300 as the Baojun KiWi EV.