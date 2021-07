Securing great hires is one of a CEO's top priorities, and for early-stage startups, the odds can be stacked against you. I came across a comprehensive guide to startup hiring 101 written by Steve Bartel, the co-founder and CEO of Gem. If you haven’t already, I highly recommend reading it. He provides step-by-step instructions on how to go about the hiring process. But, based on my experience I feel startup founders must first fulfill the prerequisites to hiring before diving into the process. The prerequisite addresses questions such as when should you hire, who should you hire and where should you find those people.